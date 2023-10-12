Which player has scored more 3-pointers in single game than Steph Curry?

Steph Curry is a 35-year-old American professional basketball player he plays the Golden State Player. He is an NBA Player. Curry is a four-time NBA Champion two-time NBA MVP (Most Valuable Player), and nine-time NBA All-Star and he has many championships and records added to his name. He is best known for his three-point shots and one brings revolution to use it amongst players. He is always compared to all-time greats like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, etc and many believe he is a future legend.

He might be the three-shooter king but he does not hold the record for the three-point record. Some else holds that record some Curry is close to.

Who Holds more Three-pointers in a single game?

Klay Thompson holds the record for most three-pointers in a single game just one point above his slash brother Curry. Klay made this record during his game against the Chicago Bulls in October. 29. 2018, during the game’s first half he managed to score ten three-pointers and he managed last four in the second half and broke the record of Curry. He played 27 minutes only which means he hit Three-pointers every 3 minutes, this performance is considered one of his top performances ever.

Klay Alexander Thompson is a 33-year-old American professional basketball player he plays for Golden State Warriors in the NBA. He is a four-time NBA champion alongside his team. He has also won gold medals in the 2016 Olympic team and United States national team on their 2014 World Cup Team. His position in the game is shooting guard and small forward he was picked by the Golden State Warriors in 2011. He is the son of former NBA player Mychal Thompson. Recently Thompson is listed with Curry and James Harden as the only players in NBA history with at least 300 Three-pointers in a season.

