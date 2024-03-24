Which Team Has Scored the Most Number of 3-Pointers in an NBA Game? Find Out Details

When you hear about 3-pointers in the NBA, the first names that come to mind are Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Golden State Warriors. Curry and Thompson, who are known as the Splash Brothers have changed the dynamic of the NBA with their 3-pointers over the last decade.

The record for the most 3-pointers made in an NBA game wasn't set by Curry and the Golden State Warriors, though. Rather, the Milwaukee Bucks hold this record for a regular season game, having made 29 long-range baskets on December 30, 2020.

The Bucks defeated the Miami Heat 144-97 away on the road, largely due to their amazing long-range shooting. They shot an incredible 29 of 51 from beyond the arc, or 56.9%.

The competitive nature of the Bucks and Heat

The Bucks and Heat have both played outstanding basketball, and the Eastern Conference has been extremely competitive in recent years. Several intriguing postseason series between the two teams occurred, including the 2020 conference semifinals.

The Heat defeated the Bucks in five games during the 2020 postseason, and they went on to the NBA Finals. Miami's defense was excellent; Giannis Antetokounmpo was only able to score 21.8 points per game.

The two teams played each other in the regular season a few months after the series. The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Heat even though they were playing on the road, making 29 3-pointers in the process.

Donte DiVincenzo scored five 3-pointers, while Jrue Holiday drained six to lead the attack. Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton made seven long-range baskets combined, and every player on the bench made at least one of them.

The fact that the Bucks suffered a defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks just two days before this game makes it even more intriguing. Milwaukee's long-range percentage against the Knicks was just 7-for-38 (18.4%) in their game.

The 3-Point Record for Playoff Belongs to Cleveland Cavaliers

The playoff record for the most 3-pointers made in a single game is held by the Cleveland Cavaliers. On May 4, 2016, they triumphed over the Atlanta Hawks. With seven long-range baskets, J. R. Smith led the Cavaliers, while Kyrie Irving and LeBron James each made four 3-pointers. Kevin Love made three shots, and the bench finished with seven.

Ultimately, the Cavaliers defeated the Hawks 123-98 after making 25 long-range baskets on 45 attempts.

