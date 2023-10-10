Which team has won the most ODI World Cup matches?

In India, October and November are all about the World Cup 2023. After all, we all just loved this sport so much for so long now. But when it comes to the World Cup, do you know which team has won the most matches in the ODI World Cup? Unfortunately, as much as we wanted it to be India, it's not. If not India, let's see which team ranks at the top with the most ODI World Cup match wins. Here we go!

The team with the highest number of match wins in one-day cricket World Cup

The top position is acquired by none other than the champion team, Australia. Australia has the most number of match wins in the ODI World Cup so far, with 69 wins in their account. In the second position, we have New Zealand who has won 54 matches in the ODI World Cup.

In third place, we have everyone's favourite Indian team, with 53 wins in the ODI World Cup. But that's not just it. In fourth place with 48 wins in the ODI World Cup, we have team England.

Also in the list we have Pakistan, in the fifth position with 45 matches, which they won in their time playing in the ODI World Cup. The sixth position is held by Sri Africa with 38 wins and Sri Lanka holds the seventh place in the list with 38 wins as well.

In the third last we have Bangladesh with 14 wins in the ODI world. The 9th position is occupied by the Netherlands with 2 wins and the team at the last with the least wins in the World Cup we have Afghanistan.