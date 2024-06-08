Which Team Invited Zach Edey for a Workout? NBA Draft Analyst Reveals

Before the NBA Draft, Zach Edey is expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers. This week, NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony revealed that the Lakers have scheduled workouts with both Ron Holland and Edey.

The Lakers own the 17th and 55th picks in the draft. Edey's expected range for when he might be selected may include No. 17, which is on the outside edge. He might also enter the lottery, placing him among the top 14.

Edey is working hard on his game

Two years in a row, the 22-year-old center has won both the Big Ten and National Player of the Year awards. Before Purdue fell to UConn in the national championship game this season, Edey carried the team.

Many have expressed concern that the 7-foot-4 center's style of play would not be effective in the NBA. However, Edey has been honing every facet of his game, including his outside shooting, which he probably believes will make teams think better of him. Even though Edey might not fall to the Lakers at number 17, they are still scouting him. Furthermore, it is known that Dan Hurley, the prospective next Lakers coach, loves Edey.

How good was Zach Edey in college?

Edey's accomplishments during his four years at Purdue University are noteworthy, particularly considering that he did not take up basketball until his sophomore year of high school. After graduating from IMG Academy, the 7-4, 300-pound Edey was ranked 436th by recruiting services. He was the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for Purdue and the first National Player of the Year winner since Ralph Sampson of Virginia in 1982–83. He also won the award twice in a row.

