Which team Tom Brady will never support even though the NFL legend shares nostalgia with it? Hall of Famer explains

Tom Brady used to love an NFL team growing up, but then something changed, and the NFL legend doesn’t feel the same about it anymore. Interestingly, the team that Tom Brady doesn’t root for is also the team from where his favorite MVP contender comes from. Check out the complete story right below!

Tom Brady dislikes this team because they did him badly during his rookie years

Tom Brady comes from the Bay Area of California, where he grew up cheering for the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, it was Tom Brady’s dream to be a quarterback for the same team. But to his dislikes, the 49ers didn’t just turn him down twice but six times during his 2000 draft.

In a recent episode of the Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady revealed that he used to love the 49ers growing up. “They passed on me six times in the NFL Draft, so f*** them and that whole staff that kept me out,” Tom Brady had said during this podcast episode. But interestingly, the 49ers are where the Brady MVP choice comes from.

Tom Brady revealed that Christian McCaffrey is his favorite choice for the upcoming MVP. “I think all of what [McCaffrey’s] done this year is a lot of what he’s done in the past,” Brady revealed. Adding further, he said, “So he is definitely, in my mind, the MVP favorite.”

So it’s interesting that Christian McCaffrey is Tom Brady’s preferred choice when it comes to the next MVP. Christian McCaffrey comes from the San Francisco 49ers. But even though the NFL legend supports Christian McCaffrey, there’s no way he’s forgetting what the 49ers did to him.