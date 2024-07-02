Which Was Tom Brady’s Biggest Contract in His NFL Career? Find Out

Tom Brady broke and set numerous records to establish himself as the NFL GOAT. According to Forbes, Brady earned around $530 million in his 23-year-long career. His contract fetched him $333 Million out of his total earnings.

The 7x Super Bowl champion played for the New England Patriots for 20 years. However, his biggest contract deal was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady took multiple pay cuts to help the Patriots manage their salary cap.

Tom Brady’s biggest contract

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2020. The contract was worth $50 Million, making it his biggest contract ever. His base salary was set at $15 Million, almost double his highest pay at the Patriots.

Brady’s salary with the Patriots never exceeded $6 million, except in 2010 and 2015. His rookie contract was worth only $2.52 million for four years. He agreed to extend his stay for five years for $30.5 million. Some changes were later made in the deal to adjust cap charges.

The legendary quarterback signed a six-year, $60 million deal in 2010, including a $26.5 million signing bonus. From 2011 to 2014, he had a guaranteed signing bonus of $48.5 million in his $72 Million deal. He then extended his stay with a $27 Million extension.

Brady’s salary increased significantly following his success with the Patriots. The 3x NFL MVP led the franchise to 6 Super Bowls before parting ways in 2020.

Tom Brady’s record-breaking contract with Fox Sports

Tom Brady landed his biggest contract after hanging his boots. The sports icon joined Fox Sports as an NFL analyst and ambassador. He signed a contract worth a staggering $375 Million for ten years.

Brady’s first assignment would be the Dallas Cowboys’ clash against the Cleveland Browns. He will replace football with a mic in the first week of NFL 2024. Meanwhile, Tom Brady recently made an unofficial debut in the commentary booth at the UFL championship game.

