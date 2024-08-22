Who Are BMW Championship Past Winners? Exploring the List of Champion

The BMW Championship is the second leg of the FedEx Playoff Cup on the PGA Tour schedule. It was initially introduced in the 2007 season when the 84-time PGA Tour champion, Tiger Woods grabbed a win against the Australian professional golfer, Aaron Baddeley with a two-stroke margin.

Over the years, several champions have been successful in winning this event with a stunning finish. Both in 2021 and 2022, Patrick Cantlay got back-to-back victories in the BMW Championship.

The 32-year-old golfer defeated Bryson DeChambeau in 2021 in a playoff round to take home his fifth PGA Tour win. Then, Cantlay defended his title in 2022 after outperforming Scott Stallings with a single-stroke margin.

Last year, in 2023, the Norwegian professional golfer Viktor Hovland took the victory over Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler with a two-stroke margin. He is currently the defending champion as the 2024 BMW Championship gets underway.

Below is the list of the BMW Championship Past Winners year-wise:

2023 – Viktor Hovland

2022 – Patrick Cantlay

2021 – Patrick Cantlay

2020 – Jon Rahm

2019 – Justin Thomas

2018 – Keegan Bradley

2017 – Marc Leishman

2016 – Dustin Johnson

2015 – Jason Day

2014 – Billy Horschel

2013 – Zach Johnson

2012 – Rory McIlroy

2011 – Justin Rose

2010 – Dustin Johnson

2009 – Tiger Woods

2008 – Camilo Villegas

2007 – Tiger Woods

It is important to highlight that after a successful outing at the TPC Southwind for the FedEx Cup's first leg, ST. Jude Championship, the PGA Tour has headed to Castle Pines Golf Club. The Japanese professional golfer, Hideki Matsuyama defeated Viktor Hovand and Xander Schauffele by two strokes during the first FedEx Cup playoff.

Now, as many as 50 top golfers in the FedEx standings are set to fight for a prize pool of $20 million. The winner of the BMW Championship will be awarded $3.6 million and 2,000 FedEx Cup points. Currently, Scottie Scheffler has the highest chances and best odds to win the event, closely followed by Xander Schauffele.

The first round of the tournament has already begun and the power-pack action will be seen throughout the four days until a new winner is announced. Thus it remains to see who will take the trophy home this time around.

Furthermore, the third leg of the FedEx playoff, the Tour Championship, will then take place at the East Lake Golf Course. The tournament is scheduled to kick off between August 29 and September 01 with the top 30 players advancing to the tournament.

