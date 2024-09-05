Jessica Pegula Parents: Meet billionaires Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula

Terry and Kim Pegula welcomed Jessica into the world on February 24, 1994. She is a professional tennis player from America. On October 24, 2022, she achieved her career-high ranking of No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles on September 11, 2023, respectively, on the WTA rankings. On the WTA Tour, Pegula has won six singles championships, seven doubles championships, three WTA 1000 singles titles, and two doubles titles. She also advanced to the 2023 WTA Finals singles final.

Terry Pegula

Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Terry went on to become a self-made billionaire. In 1973, he received his Bachelor of Science in petroleum and natural gas engineering from Penn State University. With a $7,500 loan from friends and family, he founded the independent oil and gas company East Resources Inc. in 1983. He acquired the Buffalo Sabres in 2011 and the Buffalo Bills in 2014 after selling the majority of the company's assets in 2010 for $4.7 billion.

Kim Pegula

South Korea's Seoul is where Kim was born. She was raised in Fairport, New York, and was adopted by Ralph and Marilyn Kerr when she was five years old. Terry and Kim got married in 1993 after meeting in 1991.

Kim suffered a cardiac arrest in June 2022, altering the Pegula family's life. She is currently receiving therapy for memory problems and severe brain damage. Since then, Kim hasn't appeared in public very often.

How did Terry Pegula make his money?

Terry Pegula, whose estimated net worth is $7.7 billion, was listed as the 378th richest person in the world on Tuesday. His primary source of wealth was his oil and gas company, East Resources, which he sold to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion in 2010. He then used the proceeds to purchase the Buffalo Bills NFL team for $1.4 billion in 2014 and the Buffalo Sabres hockey team for $189 million in 2011.

Both teams' values have increased significantly: according to Forbes' most recent list of NFL valuations, the Bills were estimated to be worth $4.2 billion, and the Sabres were valued at $750 million.

In addition, Terry Pegula owns stock in the country music label Black River Entertainment, has multiple real estate holdings in Buffalo, and founded Bison Wealth, a financial advisory firm, in 2022.

How did Terry and Kim Pegula meet?

Kim had just received her communications degree from Houghton College and hoped to work in broadcast journalism when she met Terry in 1991. At 21, Kim decided to apply for a waitress job in upstate New York to raise money for her trip to work at a fishing camp in Alaska, according to her interview on NFL.com.



Kim spoke with Terry, who was dining at the restaurant, as she completed her paperwork. He was 39 years old and a divorced father of two kids at the time. After giving her his business card, the businessman offered her a job at his oil and gas exploration and production company, East Resources. "The rest is history," she told NFL.com. Terry and Kim would go on to wed in 1993.

Terry and Kim Pegula’s Children

Through their marriage, Jessica, Kelly, and Matthew are the three children Terry and Kim have. Jessica has collaborated on a few projects with her husband, Taylor Gahagen, in addition to her tennis career.

In addition to pursuing ventures in the pet and beauty industries, Jessica and her sister Kelly launched a chain of health-conscious cafés named The Healthy Scratch in 2016, which closed its final two locations in 2022. Matthew, Terry, and Kim's shared child seems to be the most private of them all.

World No. 6 At the 2024 US Open, Jessica Pegula is off to a great start. She has won her first five matches without dropping a set. In a quarterfinal match, the American tennis player most recently defeated Iga Swiatek, the top seed in the world.

