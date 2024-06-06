Who Are the Fertitta Brothers? All About Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta Who Changed MMA Forever With Dana White

Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta have been business partners with Dana White for over two decades. The Fertitta brothers are Las Vegas-based entrepreneurs. They are a well-known entity among fight fans.

UFC CEO Dana White can often be heard mentioning the Fertitta brothers. They also share a good relationship with fighters. Hence, fans might wonder who are the Fertitta brothers and their role in the UFC’s rise.

How did Dana White meet up with the Fertitta Brothers?

The Fertitta brothers are owners of several business ventures. Apart from their previous ties with the UFC, they were also the founders of Zuffa LLC. White used to be schoolmates with the Fertittas.

They had a friend in common, named Adam Corrigan. Corrigan happened to be a good friend of White and used to pick him up for school. The UFC CEO didn’t have the best financial background at that point. Hence, out of gratitude, White attended Corrigan’s wedding. The Fertitta brothers were also present at the wedding.

In an interview with Big Boy TV, Dana White said, “I go to this wedding. Who do I run into? Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta. I haven’t seen them since high school. They approached me and said, ‘We heard you’re doing this boxing thing.’ Lorenzo says to me, ‘I’ve just got on the Nevada State Athletic Commission, I’d love to come to train with you.’”

Advertisement

Dana White’s meet-up with the Fertitta’s turned out to be his sliding door moment. Back in 2001, the Fertitta’s bought the UFC for USD 2 million. White was put in charge. The company went on to become a global powerhouse.

The Fertittas eventually sold the organization in 2017 for a mega USD 5 billion valuation. The UFC has been home to superstars like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey, and more. The Fertitta’s and White, with their exceptional work, changed the company’s course forever.

Are the Fertitta Brothers still involved with Dana White?

The Fertitta brothers sold a part of their UFC shares in 2016 for USD 4 billion. They sold the remaining stakes next year (2017) for USD 5 billion. As a result, they divested from the UFC business.

However, they are still involved with Dana White. The Fertittas made investments when White founded the Power Slap League. Apart from that, White also has connections with the Fertittas’ financial firms. Hence, they remain closely knitted despite the Fertittas leaving the UFC.