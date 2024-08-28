Who Are the Flagbearers for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony? Find Out

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are set to begin on August 28, 2024, with an exciting Grand Opening Ceremony, and they will wrap up on September 8, 2024. Throughout these 11 days, around 4,400 athletes from 185 delegations will showcase their talents in this summer event.

Team USA will have a strong presence, with 225 athletes, including 5 guides. Impressively, the team has an equal number of men and women, with 110 male and 110 female para-athletes. Among the five guides, there are three men and two women.

Next week, two former gold medalists will proudly carry the United States flag during the Paralympics opening ceremony.

US flag bearers for the 2024 Paralympic Games

Steve Serio, who played a key role in securing gold medals for the U.S. wheelchair basketball team in the past two Paralympic Games, and Nicky Nieves, who was instrumental in Team USA’s first gold in sitting volleyball in 2016, were chosen as the flag bearers. The American Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced this on Friday.

Nicky Nieves

Nieves was a part of the volleyball team that clinched gold at the Rio 2016 Games. Unfortunately, she missed the Tokyo 2020 Games due to a positive COVID-19 test. However, she also brought home a gold medal from the 2019 Parapan American Games and earned silver medals at the World Championships in 2014 and 2018.

"Being the flag bearer for Team USA means that all my efforts have not been in vain. I can represent the country that made me who I am, with the best American athletes by my side. Thank you to my incredible team for nominating me for this honor, and thanks to all the athletes of Team USA,” said Nieves.

Steve Serio

Serio, a 36-year-old wheelchair basketball player, is one of the most accomplished athletes in his sport. He has consistently reached the podium in three consecutive Summer Games, winning bronze in London 2012, gold in Rio 2016, and gold again in Tokyo 2020. He also boasts four gold medals from the Parapan American Games (2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019) and has four World Championship medals to his name.

“I want to thank all the athletes of Team USA. I will represent you to the best of my ability, and I love you all. The Paralympic movement means so much to me... Being a Team USA athlete and a Paralympian is one of the greatest honors I’ve had. I hope my country is proud of me, and I can’t wait to represent you at the Opening Ceremony,” said Serio.

When does the 2024 Paris Paralympics start?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will kick off on Wednesday, August 28, with the opening ceremony, and will continue through Sunday, September 8.

The opening ceremony is set to take place along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, concluding at the Place de la Concorde. Paralympic athletes will parade along this iconic route.

What sports are in the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para Archery

Para Athletics

Para-Badminton

Blind Football (soccer)

Boccia

Para Canoe

Para Cycling

Para-Equestrian

Goalball

Para Judo

Para Powerlifting

Para Rowing

Shooting Para Sport

Sitting Volleyball

Para Swimming

Para Table Tennis

Para-Taekwondo

Para Triathlon

Wheelchair Basketball

Wheelchair Fencing

Wheelchair Rugby

Wheelchair Tennis

How to watch the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games

You can catch the 2024 Paris Paralympics on various NBC networks, including USA Network and CNBC, where many events will be aired.

The Games will also be available for streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, the official Paralympic YouTube channel, and the International Paralympic Committee website.