Who Are the Highest-Paid NBA Players As of 2024?

The biggest stars in the NBA have always dominated the popularity contest, a trend more pronounced in today's league. The daily activities of our favorite NBA stars, both on and off the court, have never been more accessible, primarily due to the influence of social media.

Not merely popular, NBA players are also among the globe's top earners. The recent collective bargaining agreement promises them even higher earnings. This new agreement ensures a rise in annual salaries for the players, right from top to bottom, paving the way for them to sign lucrative contracts.

As per Spotrac data, the 2023-24 season sees the average NBA salary at an impressive $9.7 million.

In this piece, we take into account the top 5 highest-earning NBA players slated for 2024.

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) - $47.61 million

Nikola Jokic's superstar performance as the center for the Denver Nuggets has earned him his third NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP award in just four seasons.

This distinguished accomplishment puts him in the rare class of players with three or more MVP titles, joining the ranks of basketball icons like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

For the 2023-2024 season, Jokic's stellar skills are rewarded with a salary of $47.6 million. The $276,122,630 five-year extension he signed progressively increases his annual pay. To provide a detailed picture, here's the breakdown of Jokic's salary over the following seasons:

2023-2024: $47.6 million

2024-2025: $51.4 million

2025-2026: $55.2 million

2026-2027: $59 million

2027-202862.8 million.

LeBron James (Lakers) - $47.61 million

LeBron James of the Lakers, who also takes home $47.61 million. LeBron delivered an impressive performance in the 2023-2024 season. During the playoffs, he recorded an average of 30 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals. His shooting averages stood at 52.4% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Throughout the regular season, LeBron accumulated 2504 minutes on the court, gaining 1822 points through shooting 54.0% field goals and 41.0% three-pointers. Furthermore, he has achieved 518 rebounds, 589 assists, 38 blocks, and 89 steals.

LeBron's earnings for the 2023-2024 season stand at $47,607,350, courtesy of his two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, inclusive of a potential player option for the 2024-2025 season. Overall, this contract is valued at $97.1 million.

Joel Embiid (76ers) - $47.61 million

Next is Joel Embiid of the 76ers. This season saw a strong performance from Embiid, delivering an average of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game in 39 appearances.

Additionally, he made 52.9% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc. One notable highlight of Embiid's season is his stunning 39-point showcase in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the New York Knicks, during which he also attained 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal.

Embiid, a center player who just turned 30 this season, is set to earn a salary of $47,607,350 during the 2023-2024 period. Born on March 16, 1994, Embiid was picked third in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

To date, he has signed three contracts amounting to a whopping $380,972,004. He will reach unrestricted freeman agent status after the 2026-27 season, at the age of 33.

Kevin Durant (Suns) - $47.65 million

Kevin Durant of the Suns, earning $47.65 million. Durant put up impressive numbers this season, averaging 27.1 points per game during the regular season and 268 in the playoffs. His shooting was exceptional, hitting over 55% from the field, over 40% from beyond the arc, and over 90% from the free-throw line.

Durant's feat of achieving these shooting percentages has never before been accomplished in NBA history. His contribution played an essential role in the Suns ending eight games with victories and ranked fourth in the Western Conference.

Durant has a $46,407,433 salary for the 2023-24 NBA season as part of his contract with the Phoenix Suns. In addition to this, a cap hit of $47,649,433 and $1,242,000 in likely incentives are included in his contract.

The Phoenix Suns acquired Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, where he had signed a 4-year, $194,219,320 contract extension, comprising $189,078,320 guaranteed and an annual average salary of $48,554,830.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Damn This Is Amazing’: Fans React to Scottie Barnes Giving Advice on How To Get a Girl

Steph Curry (Warriors) - $53.8 million

The highest-paid NBA player in 2024 is Stephen Curry of the Warriors, raking in $53.8 million. This season was a mixed bag for The Golden State Warriors with a 46-36 record, securing a play-in spot in the West, but unfortunately lost to the Sacramento Kings.

In the game, Curry only scored 22 points from total shots and registered six turnovers. Despite the underwhelming performance, Curry led the NBA in clutch points, delivering moments of brilliance throughout the season.

Curry carries a 4-year, $215,353,664 contract with the Golden State Warriors, which is entirely guaranteed, and his average annual salary sits at $53,838,416. His contract is a maximum veteran extension, amounting to 105% of his 2021-22 salary. After deductions, Curry is currently the highest-paid NBA player with a yearly salary of $53.75 million.

ALSO READ: JJ Redick’s Net Worth in 2024 - Career Earnings, Salary and Contract Breakdown