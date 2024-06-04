Who Are The Highest Paid NFL Players in All Positions: QBs, WRs, TEs And More

The National Football League (NFL), a growing sport worldwide, pays quite handsomely to its players. The league continues to break records each year as the franchises sign amazing players into their squad.

Recently, Justin Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings along with $110 million guaranteed as per what sources told ESPN.

This deal resulted in him becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league's history and now, fans are curious to know the salaries of the other positions.

While the new season is gearing up with players already training for an action-packed season, let us have a look at who are the highest-paid NFL players in different positions.

Highest-paid NFL players for all positions including QBs, WRs, TEs and more

Highest paid quarterbacks

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) $55 million

Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) $53 million

Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) 52.5 million

Highest-paid wide receivers

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) $35 million

A.J Brown (Philadelphia Eagles) $32 million

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) $30.003 million

Highest-paid tight ends

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) $34.3 million

Darren Waller (New York Giants)

T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings)

Highest-paid running backs

Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers) $17.2 million

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) $14 million

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) $12.7 million

Highest-paid defensive end

Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) $34 million

Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) $31.75 million

Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams) $31.6 million

Highest-paid defensive lineman

Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) $31.750 million

Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams) $31.7 million

Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas Raiders) $27.5 million

Highest-paid outside linebacker OLB

Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) $28.250 million

Brian Burns (New York Giants) $28.2 million

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) $28 million

Highest-paid offensive tackle

Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions) $28 million

Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans) $25 million

Andrew Thomas (New York Giants) $24.2 million

Highest paid safety

Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) $21.03 million

Derwin James Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers) $19.6 million

Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers) $18.6 million

Highest paid kicker

Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) $6.2 million

Matt Gay (Indianapolis Colts) $5.9 million

3. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) $5.6 million

