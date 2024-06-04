Who Are The Highest Paid NFL Players in All Positions: QBs, WRs, TEs And More
Here are the top three highest-paid NFL players for all the positions.
The National Football League (NFL), a growing sport worldwide, pays quite handsomely to its players. The league continues to break records each year as the franchises sign amazing players into their squad.
Recently, Justin Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings along with $110 million guaranteed as per what sources told ESPN.
This deal resulted in him becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league's history and now, fans are curious to know the salaries of the other positions.
While the new season is gearing up with players already training for an action-packed season, let us have a look at who are the highest-paid NFL players in different positions.
Highest-paid NFL players for all positions including QBs, WRs, TEs and more
Highest paid quarterbacks
- Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) $55 million
- Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) $53 million
- Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) 52.5 million
Highest-paid wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) $35 million
- A.J Brown (Philadelphia Eagles) $32 million
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) $30.003 million
Highest-paid tight ends
- Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) $34.3 million
- Darren Waller (New York Giants)
- T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings)
Highest-paid running backs
- Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers) $17.2 million
- Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) $14 million
- Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) $12.7 million
Highest-paid defensive end
- Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) $34 million
- Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) $31.75 million
- Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams) $31.6 million
Highest-paid defensive lineman
- Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) $31.750 million
- Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams) $31.7 million
- Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas Raiders) $27.5 million
Highest-paid outside linebacker OLB
- Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) $28.250 million
- Brian Burns (New York Giants) $28.2 million
- T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) $28 million
Highest-paid offensive tackle
- Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions) $28 million
- Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans) $25 million
- Andrew Thomas (New York Giants) $24.2 million
Highest paid safety
- Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) $21.03 million
- Derwin James Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers) $19.6 million
- Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers) $18.6 million
Highest paid kicker
- Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) $6.2 million
- Matt Gay (Indianapolis Colts) $5.9 million
- 3. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) $5.6 million
Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com. example of an article that needs.
ALSO READ: Top 5 Highest Paid Tight Ends In NFL 2024 ft Travis Kelce, George Kittle and More