Who Are the Referees for 2024 NBA Finals Game 4 Between Celtics and Mavericks?

In their quest for their 18th NBA title, the Boston Celtics are riding high, allowing supporters to legitimately declare that their Beantown team is the greatest in team history. Currently, the Celtics are leading Dallas by 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. The Celtics and their bitter rivals, the LA Lakers, have won 17 NBA titles each.

Who will be the referee for game 4 tonight?

Scott Foster will be the lead crew chief for Friday's game at American Airlines Center. The replay center will be managed by Tony Brothers. After hearing those names, seasoned NBA fans' hearts may have skipped a beat. Foster is infamously known by the nickname "The Exenteder" because of his purported propensity to prolong a series by making dubious foul calls.

In his 30-year career, per Basketball Reference, Foster has officiated the most games for the Mavericks (145) and Celtics (133). Out of those games, the home team has won 60.1% of the games Foster has reffed, and the away team has won 39.9% of the games.

What happened in Game 3 in Texas?

Game 3 was expected to mark the comeback for Dallas in the series, but it didn’t go according to plan, and now the Mavs are down by 0-3 in the series. The team relies heavily on Luka Doncic's skill and execution, but the Slovenian didn’t do his reputation justice in game 3 and even got fouled out with 4 minutes to go in the game.

Doncic is expected to play game 4, but the entire world can see that he is not at his best and is pushing through even by taking injections to make sure that Mavericks still have a chance of staying in the series.

