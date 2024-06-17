Who Are the Referees for 2024 NBA Finals Game 5 Between Celtics and Mavericks?

The Boston Celtics suffered a terrifying 84-122 loss at American Airlines Center on Friday, June 14, missing their first opportunity to win the NBA championship. Positively, Joe Mazzulla's team has another chance this evening and has the potential to win the championship in front of their own supporters.

That would be the best-case scenario for the Cs, who would have to travel again if Dallas were to win another game in the series, which would be another incentive to wrap things up quickly.

Who will be the referee for game 5 tonight?

Referee John Goble, Umpire Bill Kennedy, and Courtney Kirkland (Alternate) will be the officiating team led by Crew Chief Zach Zarba. James Capers will be available to verify any plays seen on the Replay Center monitors.



The 49-year-old New York City native Zarba has worked as an NBA staff official for 20 years, officiating 1,246 regular-season games and 146 playoff games. After making his debut in the third game of the Miami Heat's 2013 series against the San Antonio Spurs, he has called twelve NBA Finals games. The Mavericks have been 5-5 in their past ten meetings with Zarba, while the Celtics have been 9-1, including victories over Cleveland in Game 3 and Indiana in Game 4.

What happened in Game 4 in Texas?

Game 4 saw what the Dallas Mavericks are capable of as they destroyed the Celtics by 38 points to keep the series alive. Luka Doncic was on fire and made sure that the game was all but over by halftime. Even though Doncic was dominant in game 4, he is still playing through the pain barrier by taking injections. Luka is on the injury report for game 5 but is expected to play his normal minutes in another do-or-die situation.

