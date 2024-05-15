Who Are the Teams Which Haven’t Won Stanley Cup Ever? Here’s the List

National Hockey League, with its 100-year-old history, is one of the oldest professional leagues to ever exist. This is one of the major reasons why most of the NHL's existing clubs have a Stanley Cup title to their name.

However, there are still a few clubs that have not yet received the privilege of holding the silverware. A total of 11 clubs are still waiting to win a Stanley title. These teams are:

Arizona Coyotes

Buffalo Sabres

Columbus Blue Jackets

Florida Panthers

Minnesota Wild

Nashville Predators

Ottawa Senators

San Jose Sharks

Seattle Kraken

Vancouver Canucks

Winnipeg Jets

Here’s a closer look at all the 11 teams’ campaigns in NHL:

Arizona Coyotes- The Coyotes have not been able to make a playoff appearance ever since they moved to Arizona. In total, they have made 9 playoff appearances, only one of which came in the last decade. The last time they qualified for playoffs, was in the year 2020, in which they lost the first round to Colorado Avalanche. The closest Coyotes have come to the trophy was in 2012, when they reached the Western Conference Finals in 2012.

Buffalo Sabres- One of the oldest clubs in NHL, Sabres made their first appearance in the league in 1970 and have reached the final of the Stanley Cup twice- in 1975 and 1999 respectively. While they lost the first final to the Philadelphia Flyers, in six games, their second loss was against the Dallas Stars. The Sabres have not been able to return to the finals ever since and their last playoff appearance came in 2011.

Florida Panthers- Despite not being able to win the Stanley Cup even once, the Panthers reached the finals twice- in 1996 and 2023 respectively. It took them only 3 years to reach the Stanley Cup for the first time, after joining the league in 1993. After beating the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Panthers lost their first final to the Colorado Avalanche. Their second final also ended in a loss as they were beaten by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Minnesota Wild- Minnesota Wild joined NHL in the year 2000 and have not been able to reach a Stanley Cup final ever since. In 2023, they reached the Western Conference Finals but lost to Anaheim Ducks in four games. In 10 of the last 12 seasons, they have been able to reach playoffs but failed to make it to the finals.

Nashville Predators- Predators have been able to reach 16 postseasons but could only make it past the second round once. In the same instance, they reached the Stanley Cup final but lost to Pittsburgh Penguins, when they were beaten 8-0 during the final two games of the series.

Ottawa Senators: The modern-day version of Senators, Ottawa Senators made their NHL debut in 1992. The original Senators won the Stanley Cup for a massive 11 times between 1903 and 1927. The first time Ottawa senators qualified for a Stanley Cup final was in 2007 but lost to Anaheim Ducks in five games. They haven’t been able to reach the final ever since.

San Jose Sharks: Founded in 1991, San Jose Sharks have only reached once in a Stanley Cup final. However, this appearance also resulted in a loss, when in 2016, Pittsburgh Penguins beat them in a six-game victory. Their last playoffs appearance came in 2019 and the drought has been consistent ever since.

Seattle Kraken: Pretty new to the NHL, Kraken joined the league in the year 2021 only. However, they have already made one playoff appearance, where they could only get past the first round as they were defeated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.

Vancouver Canucks: Despite being a part of the league for around 50 seasons, Canucks have not been able to win a Stanley Cup. They have made 3 final appearances in 52 seasons played by them but each of them resulted in a defeat. Their first final appearance came in the year 1982 when they lost to New York Islanders. In 1994, they made it to the finals again but were swept away by New York Rangers while their last final appearance, in 2011, also resulted in their defeat by Boston Bruins.

Winnipeg Jets- The Jets didn’t qualify for playoffs in their first three seasons in Winnipeg but later suffered immense success as they made seven playoff appearances from 2015 to 2024. They made it to the Western Conference Finals in 2018, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.