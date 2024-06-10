Who are the Three NBA Players That LeBron James Unfollowed on Social Media? Details Inside

LeBron James remains a media fixture despite his son Bronny's impending NBA Draft, his impending unrestricted free agency, and his recent shocking unfollowing of three basketball legends for no thinkable reason.

Kendrick Perkins was the first to be unfollowed after criticizing James for his remarks. The 39-year-old said he missed playing with a teammate of that caliber, and Perkins accused James of trying to steal the Dallas Mavericks player's moment.

What did Perkins say?

Perkins said, "Here we go again, [LeBron James] weaseling his way into somebody else's moment. This is not about you! Your team is at home. You're so mad and disappointed that you're not Kyrie Irving's running mate anymore."

He was quickly forgotten about. Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin were the next two to go, though it's still unclear why they did so despite the NBA Alerts report. Though he won't be playing for months, James' name is still at the forefront of basketball discussions, suggesting that the stressful offseason may be starting to have an impact on his personal life and emotions.

Next destination for James?

James has not seemed to be able to come to an agreement with the Lakers during the season, and now that the team is starting to consider Dan Hurley over J.J. Redick for the position of Darvin Ham's replacement, that may be an indication that he will be leaving California.

The four-time NBA champion is aware of his continued demand for his services after a season in which he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 rebounds. He also knows that his career is coming to an end, and his dreams of playing with Bronny, his elder son, remain the priority for him.

