Who Called Simone Biles Lazy and Lack of Talent? All About Olympian Gymnast MyKayla Skinner

Simone Biles won another gold medal recently and right after the win, she shared a cryptic Instagram Story, firing back at Olympian gymnast Mykayla Skinner.

The story's caption that reads, ‘lack of talent lazy Olympics champions’ has made fans curious to learn more about Skinner. Let us brief you about the former artistic gymnast, before providing a glimpse into the controversy surrounding her.

Who is MyKayla Skinner?

Born on December 9, 1996, MyKayla Skinner is a former artistic gymnast. She is originally from Gilbert, Arizona but currently resides at American Fork, Utah.

Skinner started her gymnastic career in 2011 and quickly won the junior individual all-around championship of the American Classic the same year. The next year, she was added to the U.S. senior national team.

Moreover, she was part of the winning U.S. team at the City of Jesolo Trophy in March 2011 and competed again in 2014. This time, her team won the gold medal, and she individually secured gold in vault and floor exercises. Between 2013 and 2015, she achieved tremendous success in her career.

Skinner later joined the University of Utah in 2016 as a member of its NCAA women's gymnastics team. She competed in the all-around event and in her freshman season, she triumphed in 43 events.

Altogether, she was a two-time NCAA champion while also setting Pac-12 records for conference honors. Her other achievements include winning a gold medal with her team for the 2014 Nanning, 2015 Glasgow, and 2019 Stuttgart.

Skinner also won a Silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2021, she announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics, only to later pursue her degree in broadcast journalism.

Skinner runs a YouTube channel called MyKayla Skinner, originally created to give fans a glimpse into her life as an athlete. Nowadays, she shares vlogs featuring her husband, Jonas Harmer, and their daughter, Charlotte Jane. The channel has 129K subscribers.

What was the controversy surrounding MyKayla Skinner on the newly named Olympic team?

In June 2024, MyKayla Skinner made some mean comments about Team USA. According to her, the team lacks talent and work ethic as compared to the previous team, further sparking the controversy.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic vault silver medalist said in a since-deleted YouTube video (via Sports Now); “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be. A lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic.”

Although Simone Biles didn't respond to the comments at that time, she now addressed the situation on her Instagram account. Through the Story, she effectively mentioned her team’s value and capabilities as the squad excelled at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final event.

