Who Canceled UFC 303 Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Ireland Press Conference on Short Notice? Deets Inside

Post UFC 302, the company is again gearing up for an epic must-see event: UFC 303. The event will feature the return of Conor McGregor, who is widely regarded as the biggest and most popular fighter in the UFC. Notorious has been out of action for almost three years due to a leg injury.

Conor McGregor is all set to fight Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303. McGregor and Chandler were both booked to attend the first press conference for their event at 3Arena in Dublin at 12 PM ET on Monday.

Hours before the event, UFC announced they were postponing it due to a last-minute problem. They will reschedule the conference soon and sincerely apologize to fans for the last-minute postponement.

A recent report by Chisanga Malata from Sun News suggests who was behind postponing the event.

Chisanga Malata tweeted and informed, "Heard from multiple sources that Conor McGregor cancelled media obligations he had with UFC broadcast partners yesterday. Take from that what you will. Still too early to speculate, so I won't. But the short-notice cancelling of a press conference is a big deal." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ariel Helwani revealed that Michael Chandler was told the presser was off just before he was about to fly to Dublin.

Advertisement

Helwani tweeted and revealed, "Luckily for Chandler, he found out yesterday am it was off, just before he was set to fly out there, I’m told."

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler Timeline

Conor McGregor last fought his long-time rival Dustin Poirier in 2021 at the UFC 264 pay-per-view. The Diamond executed his game plan well, targeting Mystic Mac's legs. By the end of the round, McGregor had snapped his leg, leading to the fight being stopped by doctors. Poirier was declared the winner by technical knockout.

McGregor took a lengthy layoff to recover from his severe leg injury. Meanwhile, Michael Chandler took on Tony Ferguson in 2022. He managed to knock Ferguson out with a powerful front kick and then delivered one of the most iconic callouts in UFC history.

Chandler called out Conor McGregor in a post-fight interview, saying, “Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest, and I want you at your best.”

Since then, Michael Chandler has consistently spoken about facing Conor McGregor. Notorious and "Iron" Chandler even competed as coaches on the UFC TUF series. Finally, at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White announced Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler as the main event in the welterweight division for UFC 303 pay-per-view.

The UFC 303 event is scheduled for June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area. The fight card for UFC 303 ranges from Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to Ian Garry vs. Michael Page.

1. Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

2. Jamahal Hill vs Carlos Ulberg

3. Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson

4. Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault

5. Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

6. Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili

7. Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva

8. Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri

9. Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson

10. Rei Tsuruya vs Carlos Hernandez

ALSO READ: Dustin Poirier Doesn't Foresee Himself Retiring Inside the Cage After His Fight at UFC 302