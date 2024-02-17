Who Decided the Rock’s Heel Turn and His Inclusion to Bloodline With Roman Reigns Before WrestleMania 40 ?

No living creature on this planet would have ever thought that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who was a crowd’s heartthrob for years, would turn against his fans in the last leg of his WWE career. But it’s happening.

On February 16, The Rock returned to Smackdown on Friday night, not in his usual avatar as, ‘The People’s Champ’ but in a heel mode. Sporting black glasses and a sleeveless half vest, The Rock made his way to the ring, reminding the people about his villainous character that took him to heights in WWE at the start of his career in 1998.

Without wasting any time, The Rock took to the mic and straightaway took swipes at the WWE Universe, which is a 360-degree turn from what he did exactly a month ago.

“You wanna boo The Rock. The Rock and Roman Reigns, the biggest WrestleMania main event, You had it and you flushed it down the toilet,” The Rock exclaimed from the squared ring, as Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman watched him. He ranted against the fans, he ranted against Cody Rhodes, and he showed his allegiance to the ‘Bloodline’, the group, The Rock had returned to show the mirror.

And the fans are thinking who took the decision to turn on the heel mode for The Rock? If the Rock’s heel turn was not enough to surprise you, here is another unnerving story to tell you that it was none other than The Rock himself who decided the change in his character.

Did The Rock himself change his character ahead of WrestleMania 40?

Yes, according to a report, it was The Rock who pitched this heel turn, and it was his decision to backtrack from the match against Cody Rhodes, and instead align with Roman Reigns, to push the former, which the crowd desperately wanted.

American journalist Dave Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has given a detailed account of how The Rock went for the massive change.

“There is said to be far more behind the scenes that hasn’t come out but given the timing can’t be talked about now. But Johnson over the weekend said it was best to be out of the Reigns match, put Cody in, which by this point everyone conceded by then. It was Johnson who then pitched the heel turn and he did pitch the idea of the Reigns & Rock vs. Rhodes & Rollins match for night one. So that was his idea if that is how it turns out,” he said.

So, not only did The Rock pitch his heel turn, which was accepted by the company, but he also pitched a tag-team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 Night One.

Why did The Rock do so?

He might have returned to WWE for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but the crowd’s massive backlash against The Rock made him change his decision.

The Rock is probably playing the final innings of his WWE career, and in no way, he wanted to be part of a match that the crowd never wanted in the first place. So, he made the call to give the crowd what they wanted.