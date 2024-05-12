Who Did Dana White Pick As Jon Jones' Next Opponent?

President of the UFC Dana White recently confirmed Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones’ next fight. After divisive debates on social media regarding Bones’ new opponent, White reveals the fighter to be Stipe Miocic.

A fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic has always been in talks. Although both fighters seem to have accepted the deal, the UFC is yet to host an event holding both contenders to decide who the heavyweight champion is.

Dana White confirms Jon Jones’ next opponent to be Stipe Miocic

In a recent post-fight press conference for UFC Fight Night, President Dana White sat down with the media to answer a few questions concerning the future of heavyweight division contenders.

When a reporter questioned him regarding the future of current UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones’ future opponent, Dana White dismissed every other option brought to the table by fans and confirmed it to be Stipe Miocic.

On X (formerly Twitter), Jon Jones asked fans who his next opponent could be. Fans flooded the replies with fighters like Alex Pereira, who is considering moving to the heavyweight division, and Tom Aspinall.

"I think Jon's just asking 'Who do you like, what do you think?'" said Dana White. He also revealed that Bones knows that he is scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic for his next fight and he just wanted to know fans' opinion concerning the issue.

After comfortably defeating Ciryl Gane in the first round, Jon Jones has been out of the octagon for over a year. As fans wonder about his future of defending the title, White confirmed the next super fight.

Also read: Daniel Cormier Praises Jon Jones’ Tactical Choice to Pursue Alex Pereira Over Tom Aspinall

Rampage Jackson believes Stipe Miocic to win over Jon Jones

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson recently spoke on Jon Jones’ next fight against Stipe Miocic. The fighter listed out reasons why he believes Stone Cold to be the first fighter to hand Bones a loss.

“I think you will be the first one to beat him,” said Jackson to Stipe Miocic on his Jaxxon Podcast. He believes Jon Jones to not have a resilient fighting style and Stone Cold took advantage of that.

For years, Jon Jones has been accused of willingly poking fighters in the eye. Rampage, who fought Bones, confirms this to be diminished for the first time by Miocic.

“You [Stipe Miocic] have longer arms than most people he fights,” said Jackson. Although sources reveal Stone Cold and Bones to be of the same height, Rampage believes the American contender to be Jones’ first loss.

Former opponent and UFC veteran Rampage Jackson is considered to be one of the most entertaining fighters in the organization. After leaving the UFC in 2015 and competing in multiple organizations, the fighter quit the sport in 2019.