Who Did Tim Duncan Give Credit to For Resigning With Spurs in 2000? All You Need to Know

In the summer of 2000, one of the most sought-after free-agent prospects was Tim Duncan, who was still developing. The Orlando Magic were widely rumored to be in the running to sign the superstar Spurs player, 24, for a contract.

But 'The Big Fundamental' made the decision to decline these invitations and remain in San Antonio. A few months later, he talked about the reasons behind that choice in an interview with SLAM Magazine, citing a particular teammate as a pivotal element.

Duncan said, "David [Robinson] is a big part of the reason I didn't go anywhere. I love playing with David, and I think we have a chance to win another championship here."

The Duo Was Called the ‘Twin Towers’

Three times in their history, the San Antonio Spurs have selected a big man with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft: David Robinson in 1987, Tim Duncan in 1997, and most recently, Victor Wembanyama in 2023.

The first two, who are Hall of Famers today, demonstrated incredible dominance even when they played as teammates. Entitled the 'Twin Towers,' the explosive team of Duncan and Robinson established themselves as one of the most illustrious frontcourt combinations in league history while also ushering in a new era for the Texas team. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Duncan-Robinson Partnership Thrived

Their relationship flourished, and each person benefited immensely from the other's presence. Later in his career, veteran center Robinson discovered a new purpose, and aside from the youthful power forward Duncan, the 1995 MVP winner was able to save vital energy. Timmy, for his part, learned a great deal from The Admiral's extensive experience. They had amazing chemistry together on the court, and their relationship was not limited to the game of basketball only.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James: Tim Duncan plays "Start-Bench-Cut" Between NBA Legends