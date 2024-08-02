Who Gave Simone Biles GOAT Necklace? Pendant Goes Viral After Gymnastics Queen Breaks 120-Year-Old Record With 6th Olympic Gold Medal

Simone Biles breaks a 120-year-old record to become the only U.S. gymnast to win six Olympic gold medals. However, it’s her GOAT necklace that is making the waves all over the internet after her winning moment.

On August 1 at Bercy Arena, Simone Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles rushed to the floor to celebrate her win. She brought gifts with him, including a silver goat with a crystal coating on a plain silver chain. Biles wrapped the new necklace around her neck in a hurry.



Biles has been dubbed the greatest of all time by many, a title that is frequently shortened to "GOAT." She won her eighth medal this week, making her the most successful American gymnast of all time; Thursday's victory brings her total to nine.

To Simone Biles' already impressive list of achievements, add this one: the gymnast is now the first female to win an individual Olympic gymnastics event twice in a non-consecutive Games.



Biles last took home the Rio 2016 all-around title. Biles has made a bit of a comeback this year, considering that she missed the individual all-around competition in 2021 due to a back injury sustained during the 2020 Tokyo Games.



Biles is currently only one of three women to win the all-around twice, according to Team USA. The two gymnasts before her were Vera Caslavska and Larisa Latynina.

The fans were visibly excited by the GOAT necklace on Simone Biles and showcased their admiration for the American legend. With a huge 15.766 on the vault, Biles got off to a strong start. However, she erred on the uneven bars, briefly falling behind Andrade in second place. After that, Biles recovered to win her second gold medal overall on the beam and then turned in a spectacular performance on the floor.



Andrade performed admirably in every event, setting personal records in the vault and floor events to secure her second consecutive Olympic silver in the all-around competition. She had previously won silver in Tokyo.

Advertisement

On Thursday, August 1, Biles, 27, and Lee, 21, competed for Team USA in the women's artistic gymnastics all-around final of the 2024 Olympics. It was a first: two previous gold medalists in the all-around competition had never faced off in the competition. Bile won the gold medal in Rio in 2016, but Lee prevailed in the final at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Once more, they both won medals: Biles won the gold, and Lee finished second to Rebecca Andrade of Brazil for the bronze.

ALSO READ: Simone Biles’ Fan Zac Efron Is Back To Support Gymnastics ‘GOAT’ Ahead Of Individual All Around Paris Olympics Finals