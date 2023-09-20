Who has Shaheen Shah Afridi married? Babar Azam joins Pakistani ace’s marriage celebrations

Shaheen Afridi, the Pakistani cricketer, got married to the daughter of former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. The wedding ceremony was held in Karachi, Pakistan. Afridi is one of the most promising young cricketers in the world and is known for his fast bowling and all-round skills. He has played for Pakistan at the international level since 2018 and has already achieved a lot in his short career.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding bells rang when and with whom?

Shaheen Shah Afridi got married to Ansha Afridi, Shahid Afridi's daughter. The couple exchanged the vow earlier this year, in a private ceremony. It was a gorgeous daytime nikkah that took place on February 3, with just close family members being a part of it. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding ceremony was held this Tuesday night, September 19 in Karachi.

The wedding reception was held at the DHA Golf and Country Club, where a lot of Afridi's friends and teammates from the Pakistan cricket team participated. Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding was one of the most anticipated weddings of this year. Ever since he announced his nikkah in January, to be done in February, everyone was just awaiting the wedding ceremony to transpire soon enough.

Many famous personalities and athletes, congratulated Shaheen Shah Afridi through social media. Pakistan team's captain Babar Azam took his Twitter account and congratulated Shaheen Shah Afridi for his marriage to Ansha Afridi. The Pakistani captain attached a picture of him with Shaheen Afridi, which is probably from the wedding ceremony. Sharing the picture, Babar wrote "Heartiest congratulations! ❤️''

Shaheen Shah Afridi has given some great performances in the recent Asia Cup series. With the World Cup just a few weeks away, do you think Afridi will be the same or better on the field? What are the chances of Pakistan winning the World Cup? Share your take on this, below!