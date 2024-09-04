Who Has the Most Blown Saves in a Season? Find Out

In a 7-4 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, closer Clay Holmes of the Yankees recorded his MLB-high 11th blown save of the season, dropping his team to second place in the AL East after two weeks of holding the top spot every day. The 11th blown save of the season means that he now leads the list for most blown saves in a season.

With a shaky ninth inning that ended with rookie Wyatt Langford's walk-off grand slam, Holmes blew a one-run lead. Holmes gave up a single after recording the first out, then went crazy for two walks. Alex Verdugo barely moved as Langford's seventh pitch of the at-bat went out to left field and into the seats.

Carlos Rodón gave the Yankees six solid innings before they faltered, and their offense rallied in the seventh inning. With a season-high eleven strikeouts, Rodón shut out the Rangers and gave up just one hit, a solo home run by Josh Jung on the opening pitch of the fourth inning. The Yankees fell behind the Orioles by a half-game because of the defeat.

Holmes' blown saves are the most for the Yankees since Dave Righetti's 13 in 1987. “There's been times I feel like I've thrown well, I've gotten beat,” Holmes said.

When a reliever enters a game in position to make a save but lets the tying run score, it's known as a blown save. It is not necessary to attribute the run to that pitcher. A reliever is called for a blown save if he enters the game with a man on third base and permits that runner to score the game-winning run.

Blown saves are not exclusive to the ninth inning, even though many happen in the ninth inning or later. Regardless of whether he pitches the ninth, a pitcher is deemed to have blown a save if he enters in the eighth and gives up the tying run in a save situation. Depending on the outcome, a pitcher who blows a save can still end up with a win, a loss, or a no-decision.

One way to assess a closer's efficiency is through blown saves. But not every blown save is the same; in the ninth, for example, entering with a three-run lead, and in the eighth, entering with a man on third, are both situations that could be considered saves. When evaluating closers based on their missed saves, it's crucial to keep this in mind.

