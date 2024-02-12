Who Has Won Most Consecutive Super Bowls and How Many NFL Teams Have Won It Back to Back?

Winning a Super Bowl is no easy feat, as evidenced by the fact that twelve NFL teams have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. And when it comes to winning consecutive Super Bowls, it becomes even more challenging, especially in today's highly competitive NFL.

Before today, only eight teams had managed to successfully defend their title. However, the Kansas Chiefs changed the game by lifting the Super Bowl trophy and becoming the ninth team to achieve this feat. What's more, they broke a two-decade-long streak by becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles.

The 49ers held onto their lead until the Chiefs managed to score a crucial touchdown right before the game ended, turning it into an exhilarating nail-biter. The Chiefs staged an impressive comeback and ultimately emerged victorious with a 25-22 win.

Who Has Won Most Consecutive Super Bowls?

In the history of the Super Bowl, only one team has managed to win the Super Bowl title back-to-back on two occasions. The team to achieve that feat is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Let's examine the NFL teams that have won consecutive Super Bowls.

Kansas City Chiefs, 2023-2024

In a thrilling game played at Arizona's State Farm Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Even though they had setbacks during the regular season, Kansas City was still able to defend their title in the end.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling overtime game in Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22.

New England Patriots, 2003–2004



At Houston's Reliant Stadium, the New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32–29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24–21 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville during Super Bowl XXXIX the following year.

From 2002 to 2019, the Patriots clinched an impressive six titles, setting a new NFL record. Not only that, they also made a remarkable 11 appearances in the Super Bowl, another record in the league.

Denver Broncos, 1997-1998

At Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, the Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31–24 in Super Bowl XXXII.

After rushing 157 yards and making three touchdowns, Terrell Davis was named the MVP of the Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl XXXIII at Pro Player Stadium in Miami the following year, Denver defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-19; John Elway won the MVP title.

Dallas Cowboys, 1992-1993

The Dallas Cowboys were an NFL powerhouse in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls in four seasons with Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin playing for them.

At the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the Cowboys crushed the Buffalo Bills 52–17 in Super Bowl XXVII.

Dallas and Buffalo rematched in Super Bowl XXVIII in Atlanta the following year, with the Cowboys winning 30–13 once more.

San Francisco 49ers, 1988-1989

The 49ers won a close game at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals by 20–16 in Super Bowl XXIII.

Jerry Rice, who had 215 receiving yards and a touchdown, was named Super Bowl MVP.

However, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, the Niners thrashed the Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV. Joe Montana was adjudged the Super Bowl MVP for achieving five touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers, 1978-1979

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35–31 at the Orange Bowl in Miami during Super Bowl XIII.

A year later, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the Steelers successfully defended their championship in Super Bowl XIV, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-19.

After both victories, Terry Bradshaw was named the MVP of the Super Bowl, joining Bart Starr as the only players in NFL history to win the trophy twice in a row.

Pittsburgh Steelers, 1974-1975

At Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, the Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 16–6 in Super Bowl IX.

Franco Harris was named the MVP of the game. At the Orange Bowl in Miami, the Steelers defeated the Cowboys 21–17 in Super Bowl X.

Lynn Swann was named the MVP of the game. The NFL record for most Super Bowl victories is shared by Pittsburgh's six.

Miami Dolphins, 1972-1973

The Miami Dolphins of 1972 remain the only team in NFL history to finish the season unbeaten. In Super Bowl VII, they defeated the Washington Redskins 14–7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

They defeated the Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII at Houston's Rice Stadium the following year. Don Shula, the most successful coach in NFL history, was the head coach of Miami.

Green Bay Packers, 1966-1967

The Packers were the first team to win a Super Bowl ever, but they also made history the next year by becoming the first team to win it twice in a row. At the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35–10 in the first Super Bowl.

They defeated the Oakland Raiders 33–14 at the Orange Bowl in Miami during Super Bowl II. Even though there were only 16 teams back then, it was simpler to repeat as champions, but it's still a very remarkable accomplishment.

Has Tom Brady won back-to-back Super Bowls?

Yes. Tom Brady is regarded as the best to play the game of football. He won back-to-back Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Let’s look at some of the players who have also achieved this feat:

1. Joe Montana (1989,1990)

2. Terry Bradshaw (1975,1976)

3. Patrick Mahomes (2023,2024)

