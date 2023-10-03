Who holds the record for the most sacks in a game by an NFL team?

As an NFL player, executing a sack play is essential and highly effective. A sack comes into play when all receivers are blanketed, leaving the quarterbacks with no option for long throws. Looking for the record of the most game sacks in the NFL? Discover it right here.

The Philadelphia Eagles currently hold the overall record, achieving a whopping total of 14 sacks against the New York Giants on October 26, 1952. In the "modern" NFL, the record of 12 team sacks is mutually held by various teams, including the Dallas Cowboys in 1985 and the Chicago Bears in 1984.

Rewind to a cool Sunday afternoon on October 26th, 1952. At the Polo Grounds in New York, 21,458 spectators watched the Giants with a 3-2 record host the Eagles with the same score. The game's narrative was all about the defenses, particularly the formidable defense of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Throughout the game, the Eagles harassed the quarterback duo of Charlie Conerly and Fred Benners, tackling them a combined total of 14 times. In the end, the Giants suffered a loss of 127 yards due to these multiple sacks.

Former NFL star Jevon Kearse unveils strategy to halt Eagles' controversial tush push

Significant success has been found by the Philadelphia Eagles in short-yardage scenarios due to their unique "tush push" strategy, drawing significant attention in the first three weeks of the season.

The strategy, regardless of public opinion, is undeniably successful. Jalen Hurts, their quarterback, benefits largely from a powerful offensive line alongside him. Also, having teammates such as Dallas Goedert behind him to provide additional force proves advantageous. Most recently, the "tush push" led the Philadelphia team to their victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a recent Monday.

Having played as an outstanding defensive player for both the Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, former NFL athlete Jevon Kearse offers advice on countering the play — the trick is to prevent the opposing team from ever reaching that point.

Kearse recently advised Fox News Digital that the best strategy is to perform well right from the first down, thus eliminating the need for a short-yardage fourth down where "tush push" could be employed. Effective performance on the initial downs negates the opportunity for the opponent to use the "tush push", thereby eliminating this particular strategy from play altogether.

