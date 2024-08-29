Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ Rumored Girlfriend? All You Need to Know About Blu of Earth, Charlotte Brereton

Aaron Rodgers is once again in the limelight for his love life. The New York Jets star is linked to another influencer and podcaster, Charlotte Brereton, better known as Blu of Earth. The quarterback was recently reported to be dating longtime friend Mallory Edens, according to what a source told PEOPLE.

Following the news of his relationship with the daughter of Wes Edens, the Milwaukee Bucks’ owner, Rodgers is now romantically involved with Brereton. Fans are curious to know more about the woman who is speculated to have entered the QB’s life.

Who is Aaron Rodgers’ rumored girlfriend Charlotte Brereton?

Charlotte Brereton is a well-known podcast host. She is also an influencer, blogger who focuses mainly on lifestyle, creator, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. Brereton, who is also known as Blu of Earth or just Blu, was born on November 9th, 1990, in the United States of America, as per the reports on the internet.

Brereton is also the owner of Florescence and is widely known for her popular podcast called Deja Blu. Not just this, the multitasking woman is also a singer and a songwriter. Some of the songs she has released of herself are Earth My Body, Open My Heart, Thank You Mama, From the Head to the Heart, Angel Song and many more.

The 5’7” feet currently reside in Los Angeles, California, USA. She often brings communications about spirituality, astrology, restoration and cognizance in her podcast.

Who did Charlotte Brereton date before rumors with Aaron Rodgers?

Charlotte Brereton was in a relationship with the founder of Maraki Media, Andre Duqum and the two dated each other for almost three years.

What is Charlotte Brereton’s net worth?

As per the reports, Charlotte Brereton's estimated net worth is in between $1-$2 million.

Charlotte Brereton’s Instagram

Charlotte Brereton can be found on Instagram with the username @bluofearth. She has around 198k followers of her reel-sharing app, as of this writing.

Her Instagram bio describes her as the illustrator and author of Heavenly Bodies Tarot. She also calls herself a seeker of truth.

She also has another account for her podcast with the username @dejabluelodcast with around 31.4k followers so far.

Meanwhile, none of them have spoken about this rumor so far. The former Green Bay Packers star was recently reported to be seeing his old friend Mallory Edens as mentioned before. The American football player and the daughter of co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Edens, were even seen attending basketball matches together.

They were initially spotted together in public during a Bucks game in January of 2023. Ahead of her, Rodgers was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. The Jets QB has also been in a relationship with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn.

