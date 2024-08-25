Who is Alexa Pano? Everything About American Professional Golfer Linked to NFL Team Sponsorship

Alexa Pano is an American professional golfer who is in the limelight for her recent participation at the 2024 AIG Women’s Championship. Currently, she is in the T5 position at the St. Andrews Links as the fourth round of the event is already in progress.

Born in 2004, Pano started playing golf at the age of 5. As a child, she lived with her father, Rick Pano, following her parents' divorce. He was instrumental in instilling a love for the sport.

Pano started her Amateur golf journey in 2011 and has earned several accolades to her name. This includes the 2016 PDQ - Philadelphia Runner Junior, the 2017 Ione D Jones-Doherty Amateur, the 2018 and 2019 Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, and the 2020 Ione D Jones-Doherty Amateur. The golfer then became professional in 2022.

However, several fans alike would not be aware that the rising golfer once bagged a sponsorship deal from an NFL team, the New England Patriots during the 2022 season, the same year she turned professional.

Following a tremendous amateur career and earning a reputation as one of the most accomplished junior golfers of all time, the young prodigy bagged this deal. With this feat, she became the first female golfer to be sponsored by an NFL team. She now sports team logos on her uniform at all events, following her initial appearance with a Patriots logo bag during her first U.S. Women's Open in June 2022.

Pano then mentioned how proud she is to represent the Patriots wherever she goes to compete in a tournament. She even mentioned that she is taken aback to learn that the franchise has a large fan base wherever she travels.

The 20-year-old golfer said, as quoted by Patriots.com, "I am so proud to represent this organization wherever I go. I was shocked at how big of a following the Patriots have everywhere I travel – especially in Alabama where the Q-Series was – because of so many Patriots players being Alabama products.”

Besides this, as Alexa Pano turned professional in 2022, she joined the Espon Tour after finishing T-10th at Stage II of the 2021 LPGA Qualifying Tournament. Later, she joined the LPGA Tour in 2023.

The same year, she won her first professional victory on the tour at the ISPN Handa World Invitational after defeating Gabriella Cowley and Esther Henseleit in a playoff round. Surprisingly, it was her 19th birthday on the day she grabbed her win.

Meanwhile, Pano’s 2024 season began with a bang as she earned the runner-up position at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She was just two strokes behind the winner of the event, Lydia Ko. Regardless, she then struggled with most of her events this season, having missed the cut eight times.

The LPGA Tour winner's only other best performances of the season include a T14 finish at the Portland Classic and a T17 placement at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Nevertheless, her recent outing at St. Andrews gives fans renewed hope that she will finish the event on a strong note as she recorded rounds of 75, 69, and 69.

The last and final round is in progress and it would be worth keeping a close watch on the golfer as she competes in the round.

