Who is Ally D? All About Woman Claiming to be Anthony Edwards' Secret Baby Mama

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is once again at the very eye of a social media tornado. A woman, named Ally D, has claimed that she is Anthony Edwards' baby mama and took to Instagram with allegations that he has fathered a hidden child.

A series of Stories shared by Ally D on Instagram featured screenshots of messages exchanged with someone she calls "Ant." She also posted a photo of Edwards wearing earrings, implying that the person she was texting was indeed him.

Anthony Edwards is alleged to have a third child with a new baby mom

As the world learned via the internet on Tuesday, Edwards now has three children, each with a different woman. The latest claimant revealed herself on Instagram, presenting screenshots and what seems to be a positive DNA test.

Ally D posted on her Instagram story, "Ive been nun but a great mom and a cool mf i let yall talk what yall wana say for MONTHS im such a peaceful mf i even prayed for the other children cause end of the mf day them my sons siblings and ion do the ghetto but yall wana c ghetto coool"

Who is Ally D, claiming to be Anthony Edwards’ baby momma?

All we know about this new alleged baby mama is that she goes by “Ally D” on Instagram (Anthony Edwards' girlfriend's IG handle is @iamallyd). She alleges Ant’s fatherhood in her stories. Along with photos of the DNA test, her screenshots include texts she claims are from Edwards.

If her claims are true, the messages show a relationship between two young 20-somethings in a world, miles apart and ways different from ours. It appears Ally D knew about Edwards' other relationships but was not bothered until he refused to acknowledge the child, choosing instead to involve lawyers.

She said, "Ive been harassed and talked about so mf poorly over a person who i legit dont even speak about nor care to mind yall i aint under no NDA nun i just choose to raise my child nd go about my damn life… Idk why yall let a weak lawywer spin narratives into this its sad at this point oh nd leme unblock my BD so i can tagg that mf too"

Ally D continued, "All this mf had to do was leave me out the bs and the stuff foreal im such a peaceful person but when it comes to my son im not about to keep letting the BS keep going period"

Ally D brought plenty of evidence for her accusation and seems to be dealing with Edwards' lawyers and "team" or "handlers."

For the unversed, if this latest child is indeed Edwards', he will have fathered as many kids as Michael Jordan, who some speculate might be his father. Will he surpass Adrian Peterson's local record? Only time will tell.

What other accusations has Anthony Edwards faced?

Edwards, only 22, has allegedly impregnated three different women over a few years. His daughter, Aislynn, was born in March with his girlfriend, Shannon.

There was also a time when he reportedly paid a woman to terminate her pregnancy after she revealed she was expecting. Edwards had to issue a public apology after the story became public, damaging his reputation.

It seems Edwards' issues didn't end there. He supposedly had a son hidden from the public eye that he tried to completely erase from his life. It is very ironic how Edward is supposed to be committed to Shannon who's been with him since 2020.

This entire 'complicated' situation is just an accusation, for now. Neither Edwards nor his camp has made an official response. However, until there's proof enough to state otherwise, Anthony Edwards will be haunted by the shadows of his wrongdoings.

Anthony Edwards welcomed a daughter in March

While Anthony Edwards has remained hush-hush on the matter, he is currently prepping to play for Team USA in the upcoming Olympic Games. With lawyers reportedly involved, it remains a mystery whether Edwards will address the allegations publicly.

The Timberwolves star has, however, officially acknowledged one child, daughter Aislynn, whom he welcomed with Shannon in March 2024. The couple went public with their relationship in November 2020. The two celebrated Aislynn's arrival shortly after Edwards left halftime during his match against the Sacramento Kings to be with Shannon.