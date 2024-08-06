Who Is Amit Elor? All About Young American Wrestler Eyeing Gold at Paris Olympics Amid Family Tragedy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of murder and death.

Amit Elor is currently representing Team USA in the ongoing Paris Olympics. The young American sensation is currently the youngest female wrestler ever to represent Team USA at the Olympics.

Elor has faced personal challenges in recent years, yet she has remained resilient. Now, she has reached the French capital to showcase her wrestling skills, which has piqued fans' curiosity about her and her story. Let’s delve into it!

Amit Elor, born on January 1, 2004, in Walnut Creek, California, is an American Wrestler who competes at 68 kilograms. She was born to Israeli parents, Elana and Yair.

Elor has two siblings, brother Orry and sister Ronny. She started taking an interest in wrestling when she was four years old. Both of her siblings are also wrestlers and have even secured USA Wrestling Junior National titles.

Meanwhile, Elor was raised in Walut and attended the local JCC preschool in Contra Costa County. Growing up, she was introduced to a variety of sports, including swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, and cheerleading, but she ultimately chose Wrestling above all.

The 20-year-old is a cadet, junior, and senior world champion. She was a skilled judoka at a young age. She has also represented the United States in the female INTL Intermediate division at +43 kg in 2013.

Additionally, she won the gold medal in the Cadet (U17) Beach World Championships in Odesa, Ukraine, in 2019. Two years later, she added more medals under her belt. She first grabbed gold medals in the Junior (U20) World Wrestling Championships in Ufa, Russia, and the Cadet (U17) World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Advertisement

In 2022, Elor won the Senior World Championships after defeating Zhamila Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan in her gold medal match. This victory made her the youngest World Champion in American wrestling history.

The following year, in 2023, Amit Elor won the gold medals in the Senior World Wrestling Championships for the second year in a row. However, while she was busy collecting medals, she experienced the loss of two family members.

In 2018, her brother Oshry was murdered at the age of 23 during a robbery at his home. As the family was still grieving this loss, they received another tragic blow in 2022 when her father, Yair, unexpectedly passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, Amit Elor remained consistent and dedicated to her sport, and all her hard work has paid off: She is now representing Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.

Also Read: This Is How Much US Track Star Noah Lyes Makes for Winning Gold Medal in Paris Olympics