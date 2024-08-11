Who Is Ana Barbosu? Romanian Gymnast Who Took Away Jordan Chiles’ Bronze Paris Olympics Medal

Ana Barbosu recently made headlines for snatching American gymnast Jordan Chiles’ Paris Olympics bronze medal. On August 5, during the Women's Floor Final, fans saw intense competition between the athletes, with the medal ultimately awarded to Chiles.

However, recent developments indicate that the medal will now be taken back from the American gymnast and be awarded to Barbosu. Since the news has made rounds online, fans have been curious to learn more about Ana Barbosu.

Born on 26 July 2006 at Focsani, Ana Barbosu is a Romanian artistic gymnast. Her father owns a construction business and her mother is a Romanian teacher at a grammar school. She has an older brother too.

Barbosu first took an interest in the sport when she was four years of age. She later took training every day at the age of six. However, her gymnastics career began in 2017, and she has since become a six-time European junior champion and a three-time all-around champion at the Romanian National Championships.

Barbosu competed in the Junior II Level 3 division at the 2017 Romanian Junior Championships. Her amazing moves made her take the fourth position in the all-around standings. Moreover, the young prodigy was fifth on vault and fourth on uneven bars in the event finals. She also secured a silver medal on the balance beam and a bronze medal on the floor.

Barbosu then began competing on the national team in 2019. The same year, she won many medals in several competitions including the Petrom Cup, Junior Romanian Championships, Swiss Cup Juniors, and Horizon Cup.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, the 18-year-old won all junior events at the 2020 European Championships, including the team event. She was also named the Vrancea County Sportswoman of the Year in 2020. Later, she became age-eligible for senior competition in 2022 and gave some of the best performances in the following years.

Ana Barbosu, however, recently became the talk of the town as another Romanian gymnast filed a petition claiming that Chiles had incorrectly been awarded the third-place spot in the floor final event.

The judge for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) then ruled in favor of the Romanian gymnast on Aug. 10 and declared that the medal would be now reallocated to Barbosu.

Following this, the athlete even shared her emotions on how she felt after hearing the news. Barbosu said, as quoted by the Romanian media; “I can barely express my emotions, I can’t believe it. When I heard the news, I was afraid it wasn’t true, and once I was sure, I hugged my parents and called everyone who had helped me.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Jordan Chiles Related to Michael Jordan? Find Out