Who Is Ana Carolina Vieira? Brazilian Swimmer Banished From Olympics 2024 for Sneaking Out to Meet BF; Sent Home Immediately

The 2024 Paris Olympics recently saw another set of drama unfold. Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira had to leave the Summer Olympics Games as she broke a major rule on Friday night, July 26.

Vieira went out with her boyfriend and fellow teammate Gabriel Santos to see Paris nightlife without taking the required permission. This prompted the officials to act swiftly, sending her back to Brazil on the next available flight.

Since then, sports enthusiasts have been eager to learn more about the 22-year-old swimmer. Let’s find it out!

Who is Ana Carolina Vieira?

Born in 2001 in São Paulo, Ana Carolina Vieira is a Brazilian swimmer. She represented her country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the women's 4 × 100 metre freestyle relay event. Her efforts made her finish the event in the 12th position.

Vieira first came into the limelight after breaking the South American record in the 4 × 200 m freestyle relay with a time of 7:50.57. It was during the 2018 José Finkel Trophy when she along with her teammates fared decently in the event.

Her other achievements include winning a silver medal in the Girls' 4 × 100 metre freestyle relay at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics and winning another silver medal at the Mixed 4 × 100 metre freestyle relay.

Vieira has also participated in the World Aquatics Championship twice. She first competed in 2022 where she finished in 6th place with a time of 3:38.10. The young talent then competed in 2024 where her squad again finished in sixth place in the same 4x100m freestyle.

Vieira was fortunate to secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but she had to return home without the opportunity to showcase her best performance to her fans.

Why was Ana Carolina Vieira sent back to Brazil?

Ana Carolina Vieira left the Athlete village to spend some quality time with her beau, Gabriel Santos. However, it turned out to be a disheartening experience for her as later on Sunday, July 28, the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) sent Vieira back to Brazil after discovering via her social media posts that she broke the rule.

The head of Brazil's swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka further brought up to COB how Vieira disputed a technical decision made by her country's team lead. He even mentioned that none of them are in Paris for a vacation but instead to work and represent the nation.

While Vieira had to leave the city of love without demonstrating her best abilities in the pool, Gabriel Santos was left after giving a warning.

Moreover, COB said (via Mirror): “The athlete Ana Carolina, in a disrespectful and aggressive manner, contested a technical decision made by the Brazilian National Swimming Team committee. As a result, Gabriel Santos was given a warning and Ana Carolina Vieira was dismissed from the delegation. She will return to Brazil immediately".

It is also important to note that last year, Vieira encountered trouble at a swim meet, having had a dispute with her compatriot Jhennifer Conceicao at the 2023 Trofeu Brasil competition. Now once again, she had to deal with a terrible experience.

