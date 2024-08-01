Who Is Angel Reese’s Mom? All You Need To Know About WNBA Star’s Mother

In the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), rookie Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has become very well-known. Angel Webb Reese, her mother, is the driving force behind her achievement. Her journey has been greatly influenced by her physical brilliance and unwavering support.



Both mother and daughter share the same name, Angel Reese, though to distinguish between them, Angel’s mom is often referred to as "Big Angel." This shared name symbolizes their close bond and strong connection. Despite the occasional confusion it causes, such as young men mistakenly sending messages meant for her daughter, Angel Webb Reese embraces her role with humor and grace.



Angel Webb Reese, herself an accomplished athlete, played college basketball at the University of Maryland before pursuing a professional career in Luxembourg. Her journey in sports didn't just end on the court; it extended into her family life, where she became a significant influence on her children.

Watching her mother play and witnessing her dedication firsthand, Angel Reese was inspired to follow in her footsteps. Angel Webb Reese's own athletic background provided a strong foundation and role model for her daughter, instilling in her the values of hard work, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence in basketball.



Growing up in Randallstown, Maryland, Angel Reese attended Saint Frances Academy, a Catholic school in Baltimore. The neighborhood presented its challenges, but Angel Webb Reese was determined to provide her children with opportunities for success. Reflecting on her upbringing, Angel shared, "Our school was literally across the street from a prison. I was lucky enough to have skills and be able to make it out of there."

Angel Webb Reese's influence was evident from an early age. Angel fondly recalls attending her mother's games, saying, "I used to go to my mom’s games when I was younger. She used to play in a little league, and I used to always go watch her games on Sundays. That was something that was always inspiring to me."

Advertisement

Following in his sister's footsteps, Julian, who also inherited the family's basketball talent, is currently a collegiate player. Angel often attributes her confidence and independence to her mother. Angel told Just Women's Sports, "She's always been independent, and she molded that into me." "I am who I am because of her."

Angel Webb Reese's journey was not just about athletic prowess but also about strength and determination. In an April 2023 interview with ESPN, Angel spoke about her mother’s influence, saying, "Looking at her and seeing how she never backed down to anything, she always stood her ground for everything; she worked super hard for me and my brother to get in this position."

This strength was further highlighted in Angel's recollection of her mother's support during her and her brother's games. In March 2024, Angel shared a tweet about her mother traveling between her game and her brother’s game within 24 hours, adding, “I love my SUPERMOM!”

Advertisement

Also Read: Angel Reese's mother reveals Caitlin Clark fans send her racist hate messages: 'Black b**ch you disgust me'