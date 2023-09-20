Who is behind ICC World Cup 2023 anthem? Ranveer Singh joins hands with popular Indian artist for marquee song

The World Cup, one of the most anticipated and celebrated sports tournaments, is just two weeks away. The bells of celebration have already begun. India is entering into World Cup after winning the Championship title for Asia Cup 2023.

So for every India fan, the excitement is increasing more and more every passing day. To keep the excitement up, ICC has released the Official World Cup 2023 Anthem, starring Indian Actor Ranveer Singh. Keep reading to know what this Anthem is all about.

Who is the creator of the official World Cup 2023 Anthem?

The official World Cup Anthem/song titled "Dil Jashn Bole!" was released on September 20. The song is a collaboration between Indian actor ‘Ranveer Singh’ and renowned music creator ‘Pritam’. The Bollywood duo has created a masterpiece song for ICC, that's working its way in maintaining excitement among the Indian fans.

ICC took out its Instagram account and shared the news of the song on its handle. Posting the music video, ICC wrote "DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23 Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 📢📢 Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever! 🚂🥳." Fans poured their love into the song, sharing their excitement in the post's comment section.

Pritam and Ranveer Singh's insider statement on the newly launched World Cup 2023 Anthem

As per ICC, Ranveer Singh, sharing his experience working on the "Dil Jashn Bole!" song, said "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love."

In addition to Ranveer, Pritam also made an interesting reveal. Talking about composing the song for ICC, Pritam said "Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honor for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever.”

The duo of a renowned Bollywood actor and a legendary singer is creating waves in the cricket world, with their newly released song. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can visit the official website of ICC and watch it there. In addition, the song is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, Gaana, Hungana, YouTube, and other popular platforms. Go, watch it and share your opinions on the song in the comment section of this article.