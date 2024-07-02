Who is Blake Corum’s Girlfriend? All You Need to Know About Makiah Shipp as They Announce Their Engagement

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp just got engaged. The 23-year-old joined the Los Angeles Rams following the 2024 NFL draft. He popped the question to Shipp after dating for over two years.

The rookie running back announced the engagement on Sunday, June 30. “Forever with my better half,” Corum wrote, sharing some pictures on Instagram. The couple hasn’t given any update regarding their wedding.

Who is Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp?

Makiah Shipp is a 21-year-old youth advocate. She was born on August 21, 2002, in Detroit. She is an award-winning author and a public speaker. Shipp also works as a civic engagement activist.

Makiah aims to empower young black girls through storytelling. At 18, she joined the Ann Arbor Independent Community Police Oversight Commission. Her book, Makiah’s Show and Tell, was a best-seller. It featured a young girl who made other children realize the importance of black hair in their culture.

How did Blake Corum meet his girlfriend, Makiah Shipp?

Corum and Shipp started dating in 2022 while attending Michigan University. Corum has since become an NFL star, while Shipp has grown as an activist. The couple has remained close throughout their journey.





The couple kept their relationship private. Corum proposed Shipp on a rooftop last weekend. It was romantic setup, with MARRY ME lights glowing in the background. The couple is supportive of each other’s career.

Makiah Shipp’s social media

Makiah has a public Instagram profile with over 12,500 followers. She often posts about her awareness campaigns. Shipp has her own website to promote her initiatives and book.

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp’s kids

The NFL rookie and the youth advocate do not have any children yet. The young couple hasn’t made any statements about welcoming a child either.