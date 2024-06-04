Former Los Angeles Angeles Clippers Power Forward, Blake Griffin's baby mama, is his former fiancee, Brynn Cameron. Blake and Brynn share two children together.

The couple's first child, Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin was born in August 2013. And, in September 2016, Brynn gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Finley Elaine Cameron-Griffin, in September 2016. After Blake and Brynn separated, the primary custody of the two children reportedly resides with the retired NBA player's baby mama.

Who is Brynn Cameron, Blake Griffin’s Baby Mama?

Apparently, Brynn Cameron pursued Sociology at the University of Southern California and graduated in 2009. During her time at USC, she also played basketball with the Trojans for four seasons.

Brynn was born on July 8, 1986, in Van Nuys, California. Her parents are Stan Cameron and Cathy Cameron. Brynn has one sister and two brothers.

Currently, Brynn works as a Sports Marketing Executive at TBWA Chiat/Day. As per her LinkedIn profile, she caters to brands like Gatorade and Adidas.

Did Kendall Jenner date Blake Griffin?

Yes! Supermodel Kendall Jenner and former Los Angeles Clippers star, Blake Griffin dated for a short period. They started dating in August 2017 after Blake broke up with former fiancee, Brynn Cameron.

Both Blake and Kendall kept their affair under wraps. However, the couple was spotted together at an NBA game.

As per People Magazine, Blake and Kendall parted ways in April 2018. The news of their split came three months after Blake Griffin was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement

Blake Griffin's child custody battle with Brynn Cameron

In 2018, Blake Griffin and his ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron had to wade through a public child custody battle. Apparently, it was Brynn who filed a lawsuit over custody and child support.

Interestingly, Brynn also claimed financial compensation for her. Thankfully, both parties reached an agreement before going for a trial for the sake of co-parenting.

Is Blake Griffin the father of X-rated actress Lana Rhoades' child?

In the past, rumors swirled that Blake Griffin had fathered a child with adult actress, Lana Rhoades. Apparently, Rhoades appeared on the Barstool Sports podcast in 2021 and addressed a fling with a Brooklyn Nets player. She also hinted at the 'player's' astrology sign i.e. Libra.

The rumor started probably because of Blake Griffin who was on the Nets back then. Well, neither Blake nor Lana ever confirmed the viral news.

Note: Lana Rhoades' son, Milo's biological father still remains unknown.