Who Is Botic Van de Zandschulp’s Girlfriend? Meet the Gorgeous Isabel’t Hart

Botic Van De Zandschulp upset the entire tennis fraternity as he defeated Carlos Alcaraz recently in the US Open. Undoubtedly one of the most significant achievements of his career, Zandschulp won the match in straight sets (6-1, 7-5, 6-4). Soon after his historic victory, netizens' curiosity over Zandschulp increased significantly. And while the tennis star got the first congratulatory message from his girlfriend, the internet is flooded with queries about his romantic partner. Here’s everything you need to know about Botic Van De Zandschulp’s girlfriend.

Who is Isabel’t Hart?

The name of Zandschulp’s girlfriend is Floor Isabel’t Hart. According to information from Essentially Sports, Hart is a student and is also a traveler.

A look at her Instagram profile reveals that Hart has traveled to several countries, including Thailand, Ghana, Dubai, Mijas, Paris, Monaco, LA, and more. She is also spotted spending time with her friends and loves to party.

Since when did Floor Isabel’t Hart have a relationship with Botic Van De Zandschulp?

Isabel’t Hart and Botic Van De Zandschulp have reportedly been in a relationship for a long time. In 2022, Hart congratulated Zandschulp with a heartwarming post on her Instagram. The post read, “Little anniversary. Exactly 11 years ago, we went on our first date.” Thus, from the post, it can be safely assumed the two have been in a relationship since 2011.

Although Zandschulp has not been very vocal about his girlfriend, the duo often shares posts dedicated to each other. Back in October 2023, Hart wished the tennis star on his 27th birthday by posting, “Happy birthday to the best.” The couple also went on a romantic retreat in Bali in November 2022 and were spotted enjoying each other’s company while indulging in various water sports.

Does Isabel’t Hart play tennis?

Isabel’t Hart is not a professional tennis player. However, the sport seems to have been a common factor in bringing her close to Zandschulp.

Expressing her inclination towards playing tennis, last October, Hart posted in Dutch, “Happy birthday to the best”. The phrase translates to, “Love for this sport” in English.

Does Isabel’t Hart have a kid?

No, Isabel’t Hart and Botic Van De Zandschulp do not have any children yet.

Isabel’t Hart Instagram

Isabel’t Hart’s Instagram ID is ‘@floorthart’, and she has a strong following of 2599 people on the platform.

Well, with the latest upset from Zandschulp, he will have Hart’s support in the upcoming rounds. At the same time, Zandschulp has already given his girlfriend the tag of his ‘biggest fan’. It remains to be seen how the Dutch tennis star can channel the energy and advance further in the US Open.

