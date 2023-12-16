Who is Brock Purdy fiancee Jenna Brandt

The star quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy, isn’t single anymore. ‘Mr Irrelevant’ is engaged to Jenna Brandt. While we all know who Brock Purdy is, there’s still a lot to explore when it comes to his fiancée. Here’s everything you need to know about Jenna Brandt.

Who is Brock Purdy’s Fiancée, Jenna Brandt?

Jenna Brandt was born in Sumner, Iowa, on October 26, 1999, to her parents, Amy Brandt and Kevin Brandt. Excluding her, Jenna Brandt’s parents have three other kids. Jenna’s three siblings are Morgan, Kaylyn, and Isaiah. An impressive thing about Jenna Brandt is that she is very close to her family.

Jenna Brandt hails from a family that is frequently featured in many of her Instagram posts, showcasing their close-knit bond. For Jenna, spending quality time with her family is undeniably one of her cherished pastimes. During her time at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, she actively participated in the volleyball team for nearly four years.

Jenna Brandt's journey led her to Iowa State University after completing high school, where she encountered the love of her life, Brock Purdy. The primary factor that influenced her decision to choose Iowa State was her siblings. It was a choice that ultimately brought her and Brock Purdy together, possibly during her first year at the university.

While it still remains a mystery how Jenna Brandt and Brock Purdy met each other at their University, it’s clear that Iowa State is where their romance started. Jenna Brandt didn’t just play volleyball in high school but also during her years at Iowa State University.

Jenna Brandt was a national volleyball player in college

During her tenure at Iowa University, she actively participated as a settler for the Iowa State Cyclones. In addition to her commitment to the university team, Jenna also sought opportunities to join the U.S. Collegiate National Team and the USA Women's Volleyball National Team during her freshman year. However, her ambitions extended beyond mere attempts to secure a spot on these national teams.

Jenna Brandt had the opportunity to participate in three seasons with the Cyclones, during which she even embarked on an international journey to South America for a prestigious competition. Unfortunately, Jenna announced the news of her transfer to the University of Northern Iowa through her Instagram account.

Brock Purdy’s Fiancée’s career in volleyball came to a wrap in 2022 as she concluded her collegiate volleyball career. She announced the conclusion of her volleyball career through an Instagram post where she expressed how lucky she feels having to wear a UNI jersey, all while thanking the University.

What is Jenna Brandt’s age and height?

Jenna Brandt was born on October 26, 1999, and as of December 2023, she is 24 years old. Brock Purdy, her Fiancée, was born on December 27, 1999, and as of 2023, is 24 years old as well. Brock Prudy and Jenna Brandt have a month or so of difference in age, with Jenna being a little older, standing at 5’10.

When did Brock Purdy get married to Jenna Brandt?

Brock Prudy and Jenna Brandt are not married yet. The two are just engaged, with the rings being exchanged, as per her Instagram post on July 2, 2023. Jenna Brandt shared the news of her getting engaged with a couple of pictures of the lovely couple.

“WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER! Brock Purdy - I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say,” Jenna Brandt wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. According to the location present in her Instagram post, the two engaged in Saint Cloud, Florida.

However, this was not the first occasion where they publicly acknowledged their relationship. Jenna Brandt and Brock Purdy previously confirmed their relationship on Instagram back in November 2022. During that time, Jenna shared a series of photographs capturing their cherished moments on a farm with the 49ers quarterback and his family.

Prior to officially announcing their relationship on Instagram in November 2022, Brock Purdy had already introduced Jenna to his parents and siblings when she made her debut on Purdy's Instagram, the pictures also showed them attending a Morgan Wallen concert.

Jenna Brandt hails from a sports-oriented background, which naturally makes her an ardent supporter of Brock Purdy's career. Throughout Purdy's journey in the NFL, Brandt has consistently shown admirable support, often seen donning complete team merchandise during the 49ers games. Undoubtedly, Jenna is Purdy's devoted life partner.