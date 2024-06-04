Who is Bron Breakker's Father? All You Need To Know About WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner

Bron Breakker’s WWE run has been phenomenal so far. He has been the NXT Champion twice and a one-time NXT Tag Team winner. In 2022, he was voted “Rookie of the Year” by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

And on top of that, his WWE debut in 2024 was no less than magical when he filled Brock Lesnar’s spot at Royal Rumble 2024. Making his entry at No. 20, Breakker eliminated superstars like Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Ivar, and Omos. He is currently signed to Monday Night RAW, where he is wreaking havoc. There’s also a social media debate around whether Bron Breakker is the next Goldberg of WWE.

While we won’t go into that debate, we will instead know about his family's wrestling background, which very few know. Bron Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, the brother of WWE superstar Scott Steiner. His father was not just an ordinary wrestler but a legend.

Who is Rick Steiner?

He has been an eight-time Tag Team Champion at WCW, along with his brother Scott Steiner. Together, the duo were known as ‘The Steiner Brothers’. Apart from the Tag Team’s success, he was also a one-time United States heavyweight champion and a three-time World Television Champion.

He started his wrestling career in 1983 and wrestled under the nickname Rob Rechsteiner. He worked for the Universal Wrestling Federation and then formed a Tag Team with Sting. He worked with his brother, Scott Steiner, in WCW for four years.

In 1992, the duo joined WWE (then the WWF). They won the WWF Tag Team Championship twice. However, they left the company in 1994, as they believed that Vince McMahon didn't fulfill the promises he made to them.

In 1995, Rick made his move to the ECW. During his tenure, Rick also teamed up with ECE legend Taz. However, he returned to the WCW in 1996, teaming up with his brother Scott once again.

The duo stayed at WCW for four years. When the WCW closed in 2001, they moved to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Rick also appeared in independent wrestling promotions. In 2002, Rick moved to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), now Impact Wrestling.

He stayed there for a year and left. He returned for a second tenure with Impact Wrestling from 2006–2008. After 2008, Rick didn’t join any other wrestling promotion and wrestled only in independent circuits.

Return to WWE

At NXT New Year’s Evil in 2022, Rick made a return to WWE after 28 years to celebrate his son Bron Breakker’s first victory as NXT Champion. Rick, along with Scott Steiner, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, 2022.

