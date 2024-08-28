Who is Bronny James' Rumored Girlfriend? All You Need to Know About Parker Whitfield

To be young and in love—Bronny James knows that feeling all too well. Fans are now speculating that Bronny and Parker Whitfield might be more than just friends.

The speculation started after the two were spotted holding hands in Paris during the Summer Olympics earlier this month. Adding fuel to the fire, Bronny, 19, recently left a sweet comment on her Instagram page, as reported by TMZ.

Lakers’ 55th overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, Bronny dropped a cute comment on Whitfield’s post , prompting fans to believe the two could be an item!

Bronny, the oldest son of LeBron James, follows Parker on Instagram, though her profile is private. So, who exactly is Parker Whitfield? Here’s what you need to know about Bronny’s rumored girlfriend:

Who are Parker Whitfield's famous parents?

Like Bronny, Parker comes from a family with some star power. Her mother is a well-known American actress and TV director who made her mark in the 1990s with films like The Great White Hype alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Antwone Fisher with Denzel Washington, and I Am Legend with Will Smith, as well as the TV show Eureka.

As a director, she has helmed episodes of TV series like See with Jason Momoa, Dear White People, Altered Carbon, The Gilded Age, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, a show about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers—the same team LeBron now plays for.

Parker's father, Dondré Whitfield, is also a seasoned actor with a long resume. He’s worked with Hollywood icons like John Travolta, Helen Mirren, David Oyelowo, Michael B. Jordan, and Kevin Hart, according to his IMDb page.

He’s also had roles in TV series such as All My Children, The Event, and Mistresses. Essence magazine reported that Salli and Dondré met in 1997 and tied the knot in 2002. They also have a son, Dre Whitfield.

Parker Whitfield attends Spelman College

Parker is about to start her sophomore year at Spelman College, a prestigious historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta.

Her father, Dondré, was thrilled about her college choice and expressed his excitement on Instagram in early 2023.

“We are so excited that Parker has chosen @spelman_college as her 'great experience'! It will undoubtedly offer her a top-tier education, sisterhood, and citizenship,” he wrote.

Her mother, Salli, was more sentimental when they dropped Parker off on campus in August 2023.

"And just like that, our baby is off to college. Wasn't I just changing her diapers last week? Time has gone by way too fast," she captioned a family selfie. "I know she’s ready, but I’m going to miss my baby. @alldondre we did good, my love.”

Parker and Bronny went to school together

Although they haven’t confirmed any romantic relationship, Bronny and Parker share a common connection: They both attended Sierra Canyon School in California. He was on the basketball team, and she played softball.

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield were first seen together in August 2024

When LeBron joined Team USA's men's basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Bronny made the trip to Paris to support his dad.

The rising star attended Team USA's match against Brazil in the quarterfinals, where he was seen sitting with Parker in the stands.

The following day, the pair sat courtside to watch LeBron face off against Team Serbia, accompanied by Bronny's brother Bryce and his girlfriend, Sadie Johnson.

That same evening, footage captured Bronny and Parker holding hands as they strolled down the sidewalks of Paris. More recently, sharp-eyed fans noticed that Bronny left a comment on one of her Instagram photos, saying, "She's so pretty," according to the New York Post.

Who has Parker Whitfield dated?

Parker keeps her private life under wraps, but her mom occasionally shares glimpses of her daughter’s milestones, like prom photos—and possibly, a prom date—from 2023. In Salli’s Instagram posts, Parker appears to have attended prom with Brando Fuqua, the son of film director Antoine Fuqua. "One prom down and one to go. @iamlelarochon Happy Mother’s Day, and thank you and your hubby @antoinefuqua for raising such a magnificent young man," she wrote.

Antoine Fuqua is known for directing movies like Training Day, The Equalizer trilogy, and the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael.