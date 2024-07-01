Who is Brooke Pettet? Everything You Need to Know About Christian McCaffrey’s Ex-Girlfriend Before Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey tied the knot with Olivia Culpo in Rhode Island on Saturday, June 30. The couple got engaged in April after dating for four years. Before Culpo, the San Francisco 49ers running back dated Brooke Pettet.

Olivia was named the Miss Universe in 2012. But people don’t know much about McCaffrey’s ex-girlfriend. Here, we’ll talk about Brooke Pettet, covering everything about her.

Brooke Pettet’s education and career

Christian McCaffrey and Brook Pettet started dating in 2016. The couple parted ways only a year later. Pettet got into a relationship with McCaffrey in her final year of graduation.

Brooke went to Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism from 2013 to 2017. She started her professional career working as a journalist. She also took up the role of a personal trainer at a gym.

How did Christian McCaffrey and Brooke Pettet meet?

There is no concrete evidence about how the pair met. Some reports suggest that McCaffrey went to the same gym where Brooke worked. It had sparked some rumors about the couple’s relationship.

Where did Brooke Pettet grow up?

Brooke was born in Orange, California, on February 25, 1995. She lived in Denver for a significant part of her life.

How was Christian McCaffrey’s relationship with Brooke Pettet?

The pair was in a very close relationship. They kept everything about their love life confidential. They did not want to give the media any information about the affair. Pettet switched her public Instagram profile to private during their relationship.

Other women Christian Mccaffrey dated

The 2023 NFL Player of the Year dated Marybeth Sant in 2015. They went to the same high school where McCaffrey played football and Sant was a track athlete. The relationship didn’t last long. Marybeth married US Decathlete Hunter Price in 2019.