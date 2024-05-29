Who is Brooklyn Brawler? All about The Rock's first WWE opponent

He’s Brooklyn Brawler (real name Steve Lombardi), the famous WWE legend who has wrestled the likes of Hulk Hogan, Rocky Johnson, Big John Studd, Iron Mike Sharpe, and others. But he is renowned for being Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s first-ever opponent in WWE. The greatest part is that Brawler not only faced The Rock as his first opponent but also squared as the first opponent against Johnson’s father, Rocky Johnson as well.

His name has been doing the rounds on the internet in the last few hours. Do you know why? He appeared on a podcast Insight, the previous day, and spoke about The Rock facing him for the first time in his wrestling career.

It has come from Brawler for the first time, as he revealed great insights about The Rock, how The Rock reacted to winning the fall against him, and how he was thankful to him after the match. Know in detail about him.



Who was Brooklyn Brawler?

For Gen Z wrestling fans, The Brooklyn Brawler was a skilled wrestler inside the ring, who had a 33-year wrestling career in WWE alone. Starting in 1983, he has put over great wrestlers, and The Rock is one of them.

His in-ring name, Brooklyn Brawler, is actually inspired by the Brooklyn, neighborhood of New York city, where he comes from. He is originally from Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. He played multiple characters in his wrestling career, out of which his Brooklyn Brawler turned out to be the most famous gimmick. Besides this, his other most-known character is Kim Chee.

In WWE, in the early 1990s, he was managed by Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan after Brawler assaulted The Red Rooster on behalf of Heenan, and then instantly became part of the Heenan family.

Throughout his career, Brawler worked in dark matches, as his character was a street-sized villainous thug, which helped the company put over great wrestlers. He was so skilled inside the ring, that he was made to compete only to lose because he made other talents look extremely good. This was the reason he came to be known as a ‘jobber’ in the industry.



What Brooklyn Brawler said about the ‘jobber’ tag?

While he might not have spoken then, Brooklyn Brawler opened up in the recent podcast about the jobber tag given to him. He said that he didn’t care, as the people called him a jobber because his job was to elevate other wrestlers.

“They used to say the word jobber. I don’t care, because my comeback used to be ‘Everybody’s a jobber and your boss is your jobber.’ A job just means you have a job. They call it enhancement talent and they are starting to get it, then they call it an architect,” EWrestlingNews quoted Brawler.