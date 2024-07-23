Who Is Brooks Nader? All About Tom Brady’s Rumored Swimsuit Girlfriend Who Is 20 Years Younger Than Him

Tom Brady has been linked to another model, Brooks Nader. The retired NFL legend's love life has gained as much attention as his iconic professional career. Ever since his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been rumored to be seeing several models.

The Hall of Famer was in a relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk after ending his 13-year-long marriage with Bundchen. Now, Brady is in the spotlight again for his romantic life. According to a report by TMSPN.com, rumors suggest Brady might be dating Nader.

Who is Brooks Nader?

Brooks Claire Nader is an American model known for her work with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The 27-year-old, born on February 7, 1997, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gained prominence after winning the 2019 Swim Search.

Nader was featured in the 2020, 2021, and 2022 issues of the magazine, and last year, she graced the cover alongside Kim Petras, Megan Fox, and Martha Stewart. She also owns a jewelry collection with the brand Electric Picks and a home decor brand called Home by BN.

The stunning model frequently attends high-profile events such as New York Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week. She also had a brief role in the 2018 action movie Backtrace, starring Sylvester Stallone and Ryan Guzman.

Nader studied at Tulane University. According to a report by Fashion Republic magazine, she had an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2022.

Brooks Nader's personal life

Brooks Nader is one of four daughters and has around 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She was previously married to Billy Haire, but their four-year marriage ended, as reported by People magazine, after the two had been living apart for months.

Advertisement

Following her divorce, Nader was reported to be dating Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark earlier this year. More recently, she has sparked dating rumors with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The speculation grew after her “amicable” divorce and both attended Michael Rubin's white party on July 4th. Although there are no confirmed instances of them meeting at the event, the rumors have persisted.

Before Nader, Brady was linked to Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, with their relationship first reported in July of the previous year. The high-profile couple was spotted together multiple times, but their romance eventually fizzled out. Additionally, Brady was rumored to be involved with Brazilian influencer Isabella Settanni, but those speculations also died down due to a lack of substantial evidence.

Currently, Brady is focusing on spending quality time with his family, including his three children, whom he shares with Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Watch: Tom Brady Had a Hilarious Reaction to Signing Rival Eli Manning’s Jersey