Who is Chance Comanche and why has he been arrested? All you need to know about the murder of Marayna Rodgers

Trigger Warning: The following text contains discussions of abduction, murder, violence, and sensitive subject matter that may be distressing or triggering to some individuals

Chance Kyler Comanche, an American professional basketball player, was born on April 14, 1996.

As a power forward/center, he showcased his skills with the Arizona Wildcats during his college basketball years before having a brief rendezvous with the NBA, specifically with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He completed his high school education in 2015 at Beverly Hills High School, boasting an impressive average of 20.1 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Following this, he joined the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League.

During his time with the Stockton Kings, an NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, Comanche's performance remained consistent, with an average of 14 points and seven rebounds across 13 games.

Measuring 6-foot-10, Comanche played power forward and center positions in his college basketball career at the University of Arizona from 2015 to 2017. Following his college stint, he declared himself for the NBA draft.

Though he did not receive a draft and remained a free agent, Comanche inked his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers in April, playing merely one game.

That October, the Sacramento Kings signed Comanche for a brief period of 10 days before waving him. He subsequently joined Stockton.

On December 6, 2023, in Las Vegas, 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers from Washington was last seen. Nine days later, her body was discovered in a Nevada desert.

Comanche and Harnden's alleged abduction, murder, and burial in the case of Rodgers

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reports that Comanche and Harnden allegedly deceptively drew Rodgers away from her circle of friends with the sinister intention to abduct and kill her.

The accused duo reportedly climbed into Rodgers' car's front seat where they allegedly informed her of their depraved designs.

Comanche is alleged to have strangled Rodgers with a cord for approximately 10 seconds, while Harnden allegedly continued to choke her even though Comanche had already stopped.

Sakari Harnden, Comanche's ex-girlfriend, is also implicated in Rodgers' demise and she is currently in custody in a Las Vegas jail without bail.

Subsequently, Comanche and Harnden allegedly drove around, discovered a ditch, and allegedly buried Rodgers' body there.

Comanche allegedly conceded his involvement in the crime and allegedly informed the authorities that he had joined forces with Harnden to execute the horrific plan.

He was apprehended in Las Vegas on December 13 and then again in Sacramento by FBI agents on December 15. This former G League player is due to appear in court before being extradited to Las Vegas.

It was reported on December 7 that Rodgers was missing, with her accompanying boyfriend telling the police she was in Las Vegas to potentially partake in sex work.

However, the Clark County Coroner's Office is yet to officially determine Rodgers' cause of death.”

