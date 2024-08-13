Who is Charles Leclerc’s Girlfriend? All About Alexandra Saint Mleux

Following Charles Leclerc's victory in the Monaco Grand Prix on May 26, speculation about him and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux erupted. The spectators' interest was piqued when Mleux was noticeably worried in the race's final stage before Leclerc became the first Monegasque to win the F1 Monaco GP 2024 in 93 years. Here's everything fans need to know about Alexandra Saint Mleux, including her age and occupation.

Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux?

Alexandra Saint Mleux, also known as Charles Leclerc, is a 22-year-old TikTok influencer from Monaco. Her social media account has over 525,000 followers, and she publishes a variety of topics, including baking lessons, fashion videos, and vacation images.

However, her connection with Leclerc is not visible on her TikTok account, and the Ferrari driver does the same on his Instagram page, indicating that the two are keeping their relationship quiet.

Saint Mleux likewise keeps her personal Instagram account secret, but she does have a second account where she shares her love of art and its history. Each article features a different work of wonderful art, and the captions explain the history of each item.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux came into the public eye in 2023

Fans who follow their favorite Ferrari star recognized Alexandra in the backdrop of a TikTok video of Charles from Paris Fashion Week in March 2023.

Their suspicions appeared to be verified in May of the same year when Alexandra was spotted at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix. She was an official visitor of Charles' Ferrari squad.

During the Monaco Grand Prix press tour, he also revealed to Gala France that he was in a relationship. He didn't mention Alexandra by name, but he did say he was off the market.

Charles is very excited to attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

"I'm really excited to be here and I'm going to see Carlos Alcaraz, who is an incredible player," he remarked, according to News 18. “I’ve only seen him on the telly and until now. But, for the first time, I’ll be seeing him play in real life, and I’m looking forward to that."

He was pictured with Alexandra a week into the tournament, and while they haven't officially discussed their relationship, it was their first excursion together.

They have since appeared together at a number of events, including an NBA game in Los Angeles.

Alexandra has accompanied Charles to almost every Formula One event since they met.

In May 2024, she cheered him on at the Miami and Monaco Grand Prix. Charles ranked third and first, respectively. Following the race in Monaco, the pair attended the annual Formula One gala dinner with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Charles Leclerc’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sines and Alexandra Saint Mleux have this intriguing connection

It's a little world we inhabit. Prior to meeting Charlotte, Leclerc was in a relationship with Italian model Giada Gianni, a close friend of Sine. When Leclerc met Alexandra, it appears that he followed the same routine. Have you figured it out yet? Alexandra and Charlotte have met before! Their common link apart from the apparent Leclerc was Valentine Sine, Charlotte's sister.



The Instagram account @f1gossippofficial made this relationship public. According to the article, “We had already said that there was a friendship between Charlotte Sine and Alexandra; fans found these comments between the two in an old post by Charlotte. Rumors at the time said that Charlotte’s sister was very close to Alex when the rumors of Alex’s relationship with Charles started; they stopped following each other on social media!”

