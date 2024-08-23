Who Is Charley Hull? All You Need to Know About 2024 AIG Women’s Open’s Golfer

Charley Hull, who is currently in the limelight for her exceptional performance at the ongoing AIG Women's Open, is an English professional golfer. Born on 20 March 1996, Hull currently plays both on the Ladies European Tour and LPG Tour.

Hull started playing golf at the age of two after being introduced to the sport by her father, Dave Hull. Dave was a plasterer by profession. However, his love for golf was indefinite. He used to take Hull to the Kettering Golf Club and give her training for the sport.

Meanwhile, the sportsmanship in the family doesn't stop here. Hull’s mother, Basienka Hull, was a country-level tennis player who supported her daughter in every phase of her life. When Hull was just 13 years of age, she left her school to be homeschooled, and her parents supported her during that time.

The now 28-year-old golfer, however, had a great Amateur career. When she was just nine years old, she won a significant 18-hole handicap event against adults. Surprisingly, she even got to compete in the British Open Pro-Am alongside Morgan Pressel.

Additionally, among her Amateur wins include the 2011 Ione D Jones/Doherty Championship, the 2011 Welsh Ladies Open Stroke Play Championship, the 2011 English Women's Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship, and the 2012 Harder Hall Invitational.

Charley Hull later turned professional in 2013 and joined the Ladies European Tour. Her strong performances throughout the season earned her five consecutive runner-up positions as well as five additional top-ten finishes.

Hull was thus awarded the 2013 LET Rookie of the Year title. She even competed in the prestigious Solheim Cup the same year and became the youngest player ever to compete in the tournament.

In 2015, the talented golfer played on both the tours and with all these passing years, earned success on the tours. Currently, Hull has six professional wins to her name. This includes winning twice on the LPGA Tour and thrice on the LET, in addition to triumphing in the 2020 Rose Ladies Series.

Hull won the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship and the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic on the LPGA Tour. She even has bagged victories on the LET that includes the 2014 Lalla Meryem Cup, the 2019 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, and the 2021 Aramco Team Series – New York.

This season, the two-time LPGA Tour winner has competed in 12 LPGA Tour events and has secured three top-ten finishes. She was also a part of the Olympic Women's Golf Competition where her squad finished in the T27 spot.

Currently, Hull is playing at the AIG Women's Open, the fifth major for women. She is presently in the T2 position alongside a few other golfers while trying to maintain her spot. Last year, she had the solo runner-up position as she recorded a total of 8 under par.

Hull was just six strokes behind the winner of the event, Lilia Vu. Thus, it remains to see how she will fare this time around before the $9,500,000 tournament ends.

