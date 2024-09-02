Who Is Chase Briscoe’s Wife? Meet the Gorgeous Marissa Briscoe

There is an adage in English which says, 'Behind every successful man there is a woman.’ This stands true for Chase Briscoe, a renowned name in car racing in America. In fact, Chris Briscoe is a name that doesn’t need any recognition. The full-time driver for Stewart-Haas has been racing for three years now, and has achieved 1 victory and 23 Top-10s so far in the cup series.

And behind his success is his rock solid wife, Marissa Briscoe who has been supporting her throughout his professional journey. Though not much is known about her in the public domain, there is some information about her though which we will detail below.

Who is Chase Briscoe’s Wife, Marissa Briscoe?

Marissa Cooper Briscoe is the wife of Chase Briscoe. She was first seen accompanying Briscoe at the 2017 NASCAR awards. Marissa once revealed to Forbes that she always preferred helping out her husband, and it’s almost like a family business for her.

Marissa Briscoe’s Age and Height

Marissa’s exact age is not known, although her birthday is known to fall on February 18. She is 1.7 m tall, and she weighs 59 kilograms.



How long have Chase Briscoe and Marissa Briscoe been married?

The two have been married for four years now. The couple got married on November 19th, 2019. However, Marissa hasn’t shared anything about her love life. She keeps her life private and doesn’t like to share much.

Chase and Marissa Briscoe’s Kids

The couple have a three-year-old son, Brooks Briscoe married on October 2, 2021. Briscoe is also reportedly expecting twins soon, and the couple would then be proud parents of three children.

Marissa Briscoe’s Instagram

Marissa Briscoe has kept her account locked, but she has more than 7,000 followers on Instagram.

Chase Briscoe dedicated Xfinity win to wife Marissa amidst personal tragedy

The Xfinity Series win in 2020 was an emotional moment for him, as the Steward- Haas racing star had a devastating moment 10 days before the game, when his wife suffered a miscarriage leading to his unborn daughter’s death.

The couple who had been expecting their daughter soon were informed by the doctor that their unborn daughter didn’t have a heartbeat. This news hit him a few days before he was about to hit the racing track, after a brief gap due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The former ARCA Menards Series champion delivered an emotional performance with a grief-stricken heart and cried in his car, when he drove his No.98 Ford to a memorable victory in the Toyota 200 race.

In the post-race interview, an emotional Briscoe, dedicated his win to his wife, acknowledging the impact of the miscarriage on her. "This is for my wife. This has been the hardest week I've ever had to deal with. When I took the lead with 50 laps to go, I was crying inside the race car. This is more than a race win. This is the biggest win of my life after the toughest day of my life. To be able to beat the best there is, is so satisfying.",” he said.

Is Chase Briscoe having twins?

As they say, at the end of every tunnel is a ray of light, in Chase Briscoe’s life, a new ray of light is beginning to set in.. The 29-year-old racing star is expecting twins with wife, Marissa Briscoe soon.

The new kids are also bringing their dad good luck. Briscoe on Sunday (September 1) won the CookOut Southern 500 series, edging out his rival, K. Bush with a margin of 22 points. While Briscoe finished with 57 points, K.Bush ended with 35 points. This was the second victory of his career, and his first since March 2022. Let’s see how many more wins will Chase Briscoe finally wrap up his career.