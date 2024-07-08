Who Is Cooper Flagg? All About 17-Year Old Who Cooked NBA All Stars Like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Others

Cooper Flagg, born on December 21, 2006, is an exceptional American college basketball player known for his remarkable talent and versatility on the court. Hailing from Newport, Maine, Flagg has made a significant name in the world of basketball, standing out as a consensus five-star recruit and one of the most prominent players in the prestigious 2024 class.

With an impressive list of accolades that include being named the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 2022, Flagg has continuously showcased his skills both in high school, where he earned numerous national player of the year honors, and now at the collegiate level with the Duke Blue Devils.

From his early days at Nokomis Regional High School to his current journey at Duke University, Cooper Flagg has demonstrated a remarkable dedication to the game.

This talented small forward began his ascent to stardom by becoming the first freshman ever to be awarded the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, all thanks to his all-rounder performance.

His transfer to Montverde Academy in Florida marked the beginning of a journey filled with success, including standout performances in various prestigious events like the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Flagg's commitment to Duke and his early participation in summer practices with the Blue Devils hints at a promising future filled with achievements as he continues to make waves in the basketball world.

Cooper Flagg cooked Team USA’s A-listers including LeBron James and Stephen Curry

As Team USA is gearing up to bring on gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics, they needed a worthy team to present a challenge to the star-studded lineup. Little did the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, and Anthony Edwards know that they were about to be cooked by a 17-year-old Cooper Falgg from Duke.

Flagg has emerged as one of the most talked-about young basketball talents in the world. The incoming Duke Blue Devils freshman recently made headlines after showcasing his skills in a scrimmage against NBA superstars from Team USA in their preparations for the Olympics.

Despite his age, Flagg held his ground against the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry, drawing widespread attention and sparking discussions across social media platforms.

In a sequence that particularly stood out, he attempted a jumper over Anthony Davis, which was blocked but he swiftly recovered the loose ball and led to a commanding slam dunk—an impressive feat against an elite defender like Davis.

Flagg's potential was further recognized by 247Sports, where he earned a perfect rating and was ranked as the top recruit.

With exceptional statistics in the Nike EYBL League, where he averaged 26.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.2 blocks, and 4.7 assists per game, in addition to leading Montverde Academy to a national championship, Flagg is in the eyes of basketball experts as a standout prospect in the world of basketball.

Additionally, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have projected him as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, an affirmation of his extraordinary talents and capabilities on the court.

Not only did he show off his full momentum against Team USA, but he also became the first college player in over a decade to participate in the USA senior national team program, an honor that would surely be a big pat on the back for the young man.

