Who is Dalton Knecht? All You Need To Know About Lakers #17 Pick from 2024 NBA Draft

Born on April 19, 2001, in Fargo, North Dakota, Dalton Knecht is an American professional basketball player, who was selected 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Before getting drafted, Knecht played college basketball for the Northeastern JC Plainsmen, the Northern Colorado Bears, and the Tennessee Volunteers. Knecht’s journey to the NBA has been of perseverance and development as a player.

Dalton Knecht Parents

Dalton Knecht's parents are Corey Knecht and Carrie Knecht. He grew up without siblings, spending much of his time practicing basketball, often accompanied by the family's Rhodesian Ridgeback, Nico.

His mother, Carrie Knecht is from North Dakota and played basketball during her high school years. Her background in the sport provided a supportive environment for Dalton and contributed to his passion for basketball.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches, Dalton’s father Corey Knecht played basketball at Mayville State University, an NAIA school in North Dakota. Corey and Dalton often played competitive one-on-one games, which fostered Dalton's growth as a player. Corey's post-game critiques and communication with Dalton's junior college coaches were significant in Dalton's development.

Knecht’s early life and high school career

Knecht grew up in Thornton, Colorado, and graduated from Prairie View High School in Henderson, Colorado, where he was coached by Keith Wyatt. As a senior, he averaged 21 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Despite his impressive stats in his senior year, Knecht wasn't considered a top prospect and received no offers from Division I teams.

Dalton Knecht's college career

Dalton Knecht's journey through collegiate basketball began at Northeastern Junior College (Colo.), where he made an immediate impact as a freshman in the 2019-20 season. Playing under head coach Eddie Trenkle, Knecht started 14 of 31 games and helped his team to a 24-8 record, winning the NJCAA Region IX regular-season title.

He showed his potential as a shooter by shooting an impressive .504 from the field and .451 from 3-point range while averaging 13.3 points in just 15.2 minutes per game.

As a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, Knecht's game reached new heights. He earned first-team NJCAA All-America honors, starting all 20 games and averaging a team-high 23.9 points, along with 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting .512 from the field and .395 from the distance.

Knecht scored at least 15 points in every game of the season, including four 30-point performances and a season-high 38 points against Eastern Wyoming College.

After a couple of stellar seasons at Northeastern Junior in NJCAA, Dalton Knecht received several NCAA Div-I offers and he eventually decided to continue his collegiate basketball career at the University of Northern Colorado, where he played two seasons.

In the 2021-22 season, Knecht only started 11 games and averaged 8.9 points, but it was in his senior year (2022-23), that Knecht truly became a star. He averaged 20.2 points, and won the Big Sky scoring title.

Following his impressive tenure at Northern Colorado and a degree in Communications, Knecht entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 23, 2023, and was transferred to Tennessee for the 2023-24 season, further advancing his basketball career.

Dalton Knecht’s one year at Tennessee

During the 2023-24 NCAA collegiate season, his fifth year, Dalton Knecht started all 36 contests. He finished second on Tennessee’s single-season points list with 780, trailing only Allan Houston's 806 points in 1990-91.

Knecht’s season averages included 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game, while shooting 45.8 percent overall, 39.7 percent from deep, and 77.2 percent from the line.

During this season, Dalton Knecht became the eighth former junior college player in the NCAA Tournament era to be a consensus First Team All-American, including the first since Larry Johnson in 1990-91. After a tremendous year at Tennessee, Knecht earned several prestigious accolades during the season, including the Julius Erving Award as the nation's premier small forward and SEC Player of the Year.

Dalton Knecht Highlights —

Knecht’s notable performances included scoring a career-best 40 points against Kentucky, 39 points against Auburn and Florida, and 37 points in the Elite Eight matchup with Purdue, breaking Tennessee's single-game NCAA Tournament scoring record.

During the 2023-24 season, Dalton Knecht became the first SEC player to score 35 or more points in back-to-back games since Shaquille O'Neal did so nearly 33 years prior. This outstanding collegiate career paved the way for Knecht to be selected 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Dalton Knecht’s Player Profile

Standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 204 pounds, Dalton Knecht is a small forward with a wingspan of 6 feet 9 inches. His style of play has drawn comparisons to Wally Szczerbiak, and also exhibits shades of Khris Middleton and Max Strus.

Initially overlooked at Northern Colorado, Knecht's transfer to Tennessee and subsequent replication of his impressive numbers against SEC competition was the reason why the Lakers drafted him at the 17th pick. The Lakers viewed him as an NBA-ready shotmaker who can add scoring ability with his physicality when attacking the rim.

Knecht is a dynamic, knockdown 3-point shooter capable of hitting from deep ranges. Coming off screens, he can sprint into the wing and knock down difficult shots. He can adjust in midair to fire accurately. As an off-the-dribble shooter, Knecht has multiple moves to create space, and his handle makes him a weapon for attacking closeouts, slashing, and running transition offenses.

Additionally, Knecht displays good playmaking instincts, handling double teams calmly and finding open teammates with decisive passes. His intangibles include being an active and aware cutter, capable of finishing out of the post and doing all the little things that add value beyond perimeter scoring.

However, defensively, Knecht is often targeted by opponents as the weakest link, and he needs to improve his lateral movement to hold his own in the NBA. In terms of shot creation, he needs to prove his ability against lengthier defenders, as evidenced by his struggle against Kansas earlier this season, where he shot 4-for-17 and seemed overwhelmed by the Jayhawks' size.

How Dalton Knecht fits with the Los Angeles Lakers

Dalton Knecht is a pure-scoring wing with a lethal jumper and impressive athleticism, particularly above the rim. This is exactly the kind of game that can thrive alongside the playmaking of LeBron James.

At 23 years old, Knecht brings maturity, and extensive experience, and has an NBA-ready game which makes him an ideal pick for the Los Angeles Lakers as he can help them with much-needed floor-spacing instantly.

Knecht's ability to score in isolation, his aesthetically beautiful jumper, and his explosive athleticism make him a potential day-one impact player for the Lakers. Although his defense needs improvement, his physical tools suggest he can develop into a competent defender with proper coaching from JJ Redick and his staff.