Who Is Daniel Ricciardo’s Girlfriend Heidi Berger? All About F1 Legend Gerhard’s Daughter

Fan Favorite F1 Driver, Daniel Ricciardo has frequently been in the news for both his personal and on-track lives. One of the highlights is his close friendship with Heidi Berger, which they publicly announced on Instagram in 2022.

Rumors about this relationship had been circulating since early 2021, even though they officially announced their relationship much later. In a September 2022 interview, Ricciardo professed his love for Heidi and acknowledged the balance she provided in his life, further confirming their relationship.

Who is Heidi Berger?

Born on April 4, 1997, to Gerhard Berger and Ava Corvo, Heidi is an actress who studied theater in London. According to her instagram, she is currently represented by Buchwald and Conway Van Gelder Grant.

Born and raised in Monaco, she eventually relocated to London and Lisbon to pursue her education and acting career. She moved to New York City in 2018 to live with her sister and attend New York University. She speaks French, German, Portuguese, and English with ease.

Heidi Berger and Daniel Ricciardo’s relationship

The couple often post on social media where they give fans a glimpse of their shared adventures. They often share pictures from their travels, which include a trip to Yosemite National Park and also a dreamy boat ride in Italy for a wedding.

Apart from their trips and public appearances, Ricciardo has talked about his relationship with Heidi in his own words. In an open conversation on the Armchair Expert podcast, Ricciardo talked about how his friendship with Heidi helped him overcome a prevalent superstition in racing: the belief that one should abstain from having sex just before a race. He underlined how superstitions could result in a lack of accountability and clarified how disobeying them enhanced his output.

A racing legacy: Heidi’s famous parents

Heidi Berger was raised in the Formula 1 world. Her father, retired Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger, drove for Ferrari, McLaren, and Benetton, among other teams. With ten Grand Prix victories in his 14-year career, Gerhard gained recognition among the racing fraternity.

In a September 2022 interview, Ricciardo discussed his childhood appreciation for Gerhard Berger on the Australian radio program "Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie." Ricciardo said that he had been a longstanding follower of the driver when asked if he and the father of his partner ever discussed Formula 1 and racing.

Heidi's mother, Ana Corvo, was a well-known Portuguese model who gave her upbringing a glamorous feel. Due to her father's racing obligations, Heidi grew up traveling frequently with her older sister, Sara.

Heidi Berger’s acting career

Heidi made the decision to pursue her artistic career despite her heritage in racing. She took a year out from school to study theater in London after graduating from high school. She traveled to Lisbon, Portugal, driven by her love of acting, and there she was cast in the well-known soap opera A Única Mulher.

Between 2016 and 2017, she appeared in 188 episodes as Nônô. With appearances in the television series Trakehnerblut, Meiberger: Chasing Minds, Três Mulheres, and the thriller Onde Está Elisa? in which she played Elisa Menezes, Heidi continued to pursue her acting career.

As his form continues to improve, Ricciardo gets ready for more races. He has Heidi by his side as a supportive partner along the way. The relationship they share is still going strong. This weekend's Spanish Grand Prix will see Ricciardo try to carry the point-scoring momentum he garnered in Canada.

